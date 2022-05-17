Oizom's breakthrough technology leads the way in monitoring air quality in 50 countries

AHMEDABAD, India, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An Indian startup offering Smart and affordable air quality monitors, Oizom, has paved its way to 50 countries across the globe through its accurate, robust, and affordable air quality monitoring solutions.

Oizom was established in the year 2015 in the Indian City of Ahmedabad. Over the span of 6 years, it has deployed 1000+ devices across the globe for real-time monitoring of 30 different environmental parameters like gases, dust, noise, meteorological parameters, radiations, etc. Oizom's monitors are active in global cities like London, Barcelona, Tokyo, Dubai, Delhi, Houston, Melbourne, and Istanbul.

Oizom's success is credited to its multidisciplinary team and breakthrough technology based on cost-effective sensors. Mr. Jainam Mehta, Chief Business Officer at Oizom, stated, "The IoT driven technology enables professionals to remotely access the data. This means you can deploy these units in mines, quarries or even in the middle of a desert. All you need is power and network connectivity. Our latest version enables solar compatibility and data backup in case of network failure."

Oizom's monitors have to date empowered several smart cities, smart campuses, industries, mining sites, wastewater treatment plants, and airports to get an accurate reading of the air quality and weather conditions. The patented 'e-breathing technology' ensures accurate data and sensor life longevity of the systems. This has enabled Oizom to successfully expand its global presence across various cities in Europe, North America, South America, Oceana, Asia, and the Middle East.

Mr. Mehta, commenting on the company's reach, stated, "Our units have been tested in almost all conditions. Whether it is a hot & humid place like Mumbai or a cold and dry place like Germany, the monitors are rugged enough to sustain any geography. This has helped us build trust amongst our customers."

Oizom is currently building a network of partners to expand its global presence. It aims to empower 50 global cities and industries across the world for better decision making with its accurate, robust and cost-effective Air Quality Monitoring systems.

Oizom's flagship products for Environmental solutions include Polludrone - Air Quality Monitoring System , Odosense - Odour Monitoring System , Dustroid - Ambient Dust Monitor, Weathercom - Automatic Weather Station, AQBot - Industrial Grade Single Parameter Air Quality Monitor and Envizom - Air Quality Monitoring Software, among others.

For more information, please contact Mr. Ayyan Karmakar, Chief Marketing Officer at ayyan@oizom.com / +91 88666 60116

About Oizom:

Oizom is a Smart Air Quality Monitoring solutions company offering data-driven environmental solutions for better decision-making. Using its sensor-based hardware, Oizom monitors various environmental parameters related to air quality, noise, odour, weather, and radiation. Oizom has deployed more than 1000 monitors across 50 countries.

View original content:

SOURCE Oizom Instruments Pvt. Ltd.