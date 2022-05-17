Orchard Launches Service to Help First-Time Buyers Make All-Cash Offers, Win Homes

Buy with Orchard gives first-time buyers the power of a cash offer to win their dream home.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard , the company that is radically simplifying home buying and selling, today announced Buy with Orchard, a service that gives first-time buyers the power of a cash offer to win their dream home. This service will make homeownership more attainable and lower the barriers many first-time buyers are facing in the current market.

Orchard is the most stress-free, fair, and simple way to buy a home. (PRNewswire)

"It has never been more difficult for first-time buyers to purchase a home. People are dealing with soaring interest rates and low inventory of affordable homes for sale, and competing with equity-rich homeowners and investors vying for the same properties. By helping first-time buyers to make a cash-backed offer, Orchard can level the playing field and get more buyers into their dream homes," says Court Cunningham, CEO and Co-Founder of Orchard.

Cash buyers made up 28% of all purchases in March, according to figures from the National Association of Realtors. That is a 5 percentage-point jump over the same month last year, and highlights how crucial it is for buyers to offer cash when able to do so. Working with Orchard, buyers will be able to present sellers with a competitive offer that's backed by Orchard's cash and guaranteed to close.

Orchard pioneered cash offer products with its Move First product that serves homeowners looking to sell their current house and buy a new home. Buy with Orchard is the company's first product targeted to first-time buyers, who will use Orchard as their Buying Agent. The company's commission is paid by the seller. Unlike other services that offer cash buying, buyers do not pay any additional fees to use Orchard's cash.

Buy with Orchard also gives buyers access to:

Dedicated touring specialists: See homes quickly as soon as they hit the market.

Modern digital experience: Buyers have access to Orchard's innovative Home Match product to find the right home for them and can manage the end-to-end process in their personalized digital dashboard.

"As first-time buyers, my wife and I were overwhelmed and disappointed after losing out on the first home we tried to buy. We came across Orchard after my loan officer recommended them as the best way to win in the current market. Our Orchard buying advisor was incredible – she patiently walked us through every part of the homebuying process, made sure our next offer got accepted, and even negotiated a brand-new roof covered by the sellers. I could not recommend this service enough," says Tausif Khanooni, a new homeowner who bought with Orchard in Dallas, TX.

Orchard began piloting Buy with Orchard earlier this year in Texas (Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio) and Colorado (Denver). The company also plans to expand these services to all Orchard markets in the coming months.

About Orchard

In a world where buying anything has become as simple as "point, click, purchase", Orchard is bringing that same ease to life's biggest financial decision — buying a home. We combine brokerage, mortgage, title, and technology to make the obstacles that lie between our customers and the home of their dreams disappear. Orchard customers win their next home, skip the traditional home sale hassles, and ultimately get to enjoy the experience. Orchard is headquartered in New York City and offers its services in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Oregon, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington. It's the new way to home. Learn more at https://orchard.com/

