Orion Haus, Vrbo Announced with Beyond Pricing as Headline Sponsors of London-Based Short-Term Hospitality Awards The Shortyz

LONDON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Haus, the industry-leading multifamily Prop-Tech platform that allows renters to monetize their apartments and apartment buildings to maximize profitability, and Vrbo, which is owned by the Expedia Group, Inc. with more than 2 million properties in over 190 countries, have been named as Headline Sponsors of The Shortyz awards on May 18, 2022.

Hosted by International Hospitality Media [IHM], the publisher of ShortTermRentalz, The Shortyz awards brings leading hospitality experts from around the globe to celebrate the successes and best practices of elite professionals in the short-term rental business. The event will be held at The Skyline London and will honor award recipients in several categories including best booking platform, best property management system and most effective use of social media.

"We are thrilled to support The Shortyz, the only awards ceremony recognizing the innovation and strides made in the short-term rental market. Orion Haus is proud to help celebrate the ongoing revolution in the way people think about short-term rentals," said Kanan F. Whited IV, Co-Founder of Orion Haus.

For this year's Shortyz awards, the category of "Best Mobile Rental Accommodation Company" is presented by Orion Haus Co-Founder and CEO Cindy Diffenderfer and the "Rising Star" award, given to a "promising individual with a bright future" is being presented by Vrbo.

About Orion Haus

Orion Haus is a vertically integrated Prop-Tech software & operations platform focused on increasing profitability in multifamily portfolios by combining the stability of long-term rentals with the short-term rental market. Orion Haus was founded in 2020 as one of the only Prop-Tech platforms servicing this unique combination of LTR and STR. Orion Haus is ambitiously investing in its SAAS platform to make it far more profitable and seamless for owners and renters, and making the guest experience more enjoyable and secure. For more information visit www.orionhaus.com or contact pr@orionhaus.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Orion Haus