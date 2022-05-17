Scripps, Google partner on initiative for journalists to transition to broadcast careers

CINCINNATI, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and Google are partnering on a multi-year initiative to transition experienced journalists with primarily print news backgrounds into broadcast news careers. Google has made a financial commitment to Scripps to underwrite the newly created Scripps Journalism Journey Initiative.

Journalists selected for participation in the Initiative will be hired into full-time career positions in Scripps local and national media newsrooms. The program provides mid-career transitions into video-driven storytelling through extensive training and support, including mentoring, job shadowing, hands-on work and individual coaching. Additional learning opportunities may include professional conferences, programs through the Google News Initiative, Poynter, journalism school programs, National Association of Broadcasters or Society of Professional Journalists.

Positions may include beat/specialty reporter, specialty executive producer, photojournalist, editor/manager, documentary producer and copy editor.

Applications for the Scripps Journalism Journey Initiative are expected to be available in early summer.

"Scripps and Google are making an investment in maintaining a high-quality journalism ecosystem," said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO. "As a result of Google's financial support, this program will help us retain talented print journalists in the industry by redeploying their skills and experiences into television and video news, benefitting Scripps audiences and communities across the nation."

"This is a great opportunity to support mid-career journalists looking for new challenges or a new direction to reignite the passion that drove them into journalism in the first place," said David Brooks, director of Global News Partnerships at Google. "Alongside Scripps, we value the importance of quality, credible content being available to news consumers."

Anyone interested can go to https://scripps.com/careers/find-a-job/journalism-journey-initiative and request to be notified when applications are live. Scripps is currently hiring a director, a senior talent acquisition partner and a learning and development specialist for the program, which is expected to launch in Q4 2022.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

