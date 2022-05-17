SIRIUSPOINT ANNOUNCES CHAIRMAN AND CEO SANKARAN TO RESIGN FROM COMPANY

Daniel Malloy, Former CEO of Third Point Re and Former President, Global Distribution and Services of the Company, Appointed Interim CEO

Director Sharon Ludlow Appointed Interim Chair

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPNT), an international specialty insurer and reinsurer, has announced that Siddhartha (Sid) Sankaran, Chairman and CEO, has resigned from the Company to pursue other opportunities.

The Board has named Daniel Malloy as Interim Chief Executive Officer while the Board initiates a search for a permanent successor, and current Director Sharon Ludlow as Interim Chair of the Board of Directors. Both of these appointments are effective immediately. Mr. Sankaran will be available as an advisor to the Company after his departure to ensure a smooth transition.

"The Board and I would like to thank Sid for his work managing the integration of Third Point Re and Sirius Group, and for launching the Company on a compelling strategic path. We wish him well," said Ms. Ludlow. "We are also very pleased that Dan Malloy has graciously agreed to rejoin the Company on a short-term basis to assist with this transition."

"SiriusPoint has made tremendous progress since the merger, and I want to thank the team for helping position the Company for the future," said Mr. Sankaran.

Daniel Malloy's most recent position with the Company was as President of Global Distribution and Services. He was previously the CEO of Third Point Re.

Ms. Ludlow is the former President and CEO of Swiss Re Canada and has served as a Director of the Company since its inception in February 2021.

Executive Biographies

Daniel Malloy

Daniel Malloy is an experienced reinsurance professional and has had a long relationship with SiriusPoint and its predecessor, Third Point Re. Following the creation of SiriusPoint last year, Mr. Malloy served as the President of Global Distribution and Services, and prior to that he was the CEO of Third Point Re. Mr. Malloy joined Third Point Re in 2012 and served as Executive Vice President of Underwriting and then Chief Underwriting Officer, before his promotion to CEO in 2019.

Mr. Malloy's experience in the reinsurance industry spans more than four decades, including positions with Aon Benfield, Stockton Reinsurance, Centre RE, and Zurich Reinsurance. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College.

Sharon Ludlow

Sharon Ludlow is a Corporate Director with more than 25 years of experience in the insurance/reinsurance industry. During the course of her career, Ms. Ludlow served as President & CEO of Swiss Re Canada and as President of Aviva Insurance Company of Canada.

Ms. Ludlow is currently a Director on the boards of Lombard International, EIS Group and Green Shield Canada. Ms. Ludlow is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants (FCPA, FCA) in Canada and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto. She also holds the Institute of Corporate Directors designation (ICD.D).

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and technology-driven insurance services companies within our Insurance & Services division. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com.

