WOLF HOME PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH KEY-LINK FENCING & RAILING

Two leaders in building products are coming together to expand homeowner and contractor offerings

YORK, Pa., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, today announced a partnership with Key-Link™ Fencing & Railing, a leading manufacturer of aluminum rail and fence systems for residential and commercial installations.

Logo for Wolf Home Products (PRNewswire)

Wolf Home Products will offer the full line of Key-Link's high-end aluminum and cable railings, including the American, Chesapeake, and Outlook Series, as well as ADA Handrails, and caps and stair lighting. All of Key-Link's products are engineered to meet the highest standards and are backed with a strong warranty.

"We aim to bring the highest standards of excellence to everything we do, and partnering with Key-Link helps us continue bringing that brand vision to life," said Mark Simmers, Senior Vice President of Sales for Wolf Home Products. "The premium standard met by Key-Link's product offering aligns effortlessly with our long-lasting, extensive portfolio of high-quality building products."

Adding Key-Link's aluminum and cable railings to Wolf Home Products' already strong railing offerings creates an even wider array of quality design options that appeal to homeowners and contractors alike. Wolf Home Products will be distributing Key-Link Fencing & Railing products to the Northeast corridor.

"We are excited to partner with Wolf Home Products to supply their network of dealers with our premium aluminum railing," said Reuben Lapp, Chief Executive Officer of Key-Link Fencing & Railing. "This partnership brings our team members' commitment to quality and innovation to more dealers and installers."

Supporting the trade is a key point of focus for both Wolf Home Products and Key-Link, offering various resources to help professionals succeed such as meaningful product training and education, exclusive marketing tools and more.

In addition to Key-Link Fencing & Railing, Wolf Home Products also distributes a variety of outdoor living products including Wolf Serenity™ Decking and Porch, Wolf Perspective™ Decking, Fiberon Decking, Wolf Railing, Wolf Outdoor Lighting and Wolf Endurance™ outdoor cabinetry. Learn more about Wolf Home Products and find support resources here.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products® is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for more than 175 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee. For more information, please visit wolfhomeproducts.com.

About Key-Link™ Fencing & Railing

Located in Central Pennsylvania, Key-Link Fencing & Railing manufactures premium aluminum and fence products designed to create safe, relaxing, and welcoming spaces that promote connections to family, to friends and to nature. For more than 40 years their focus has been providing quality building products using in-house engineering, American manufacturing, and onsite powder-coating facilities.

