The Ken Blanchard Companies® Partners with Advantexe to Develop a Digital SLII® Simulation

Bridging the gap between learning and real-life experience with business simulations

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching, and Advantexe Learning Solutions, a global leader in digital simulation-centric training solutions, announce the launch of a new digital leadership tool, The SLII® Challenge Simulation.

Blanchard is the creator of SLII®, the most taught leadership development solution in the world, and a portfolio of award-winning solutions and human-powered learning experiences. Advantexe and Blanchard have partnered to offer The SLII® Challenge Simulation to support the application of SLII® skills of goal setting, diagnosing, and matching. The teams have also partnered with clients to bring core offerings together for a more integrated leadership development experience.

The SLII® Challenge Simulation is designed to teach your leaders how to lead situationally by giving their people the right support or direction at the right time using the time-tested and research-backed SLII® Model. SLII® enables leaders to build deeper relationships with their work, their company, and their colleagues.

SLII enables leaders to diagnose the development level of an employee for a task: D1 – Enthusiastic Beginner; D2 – Disillusioned Learner; D3 – Capable, but Cautious, Contributor; and D4 – Self-Reliant Achiever. Managers then use the appropriate directive and supportive behaviors to help them succeed: S1 – Directing, S2 – Coaching, S3 – Supporting, and S4 – Delegating.

This simulation-centric learning experience follows a proven process of learn, practice, assess, and reflect to provide the most effective structure to absorb, adopt, and apply the concepts taught within SLII® quickly and efficiently. During this learning experience, participants are given access to timely resources, supporting materials that can be used back on the job, and a series of interactive micro-simulations for application-based learning and skill-building.

Each scenario is a decision-tree experience in which the simulated story unfolds based upon learners' actions at critical decision points. Each choice is scored against the defined SLII® best-practice behavior for that specific scenario. Learners receive both qualitative and quantitative feedback to illustrate the consequences of their choices. This dynamic learning tool includes:

Resource Center – access to specific reference resources that can be reviewed at any time during the learning journey

Development Center – short learning videos to introduce learners to key topics and concepts

Scenario Simulations – six SLII® leadership scenarios that learners directly interact with to apply learning in a risk-free environment

Fitness Test – a short review that will assess how well learners implemented the SLII® framework back on the job

Reflection – learners reflect on their experience by completing capstone activities, which culminate in a 2-minute self-reflection video

The SLII® Challenge Simulation can be used as part of an in-person or virtual learning journey, or as an asynchronous learning tool for self-study and personal development.

"We are so excited for the opportunity to team with Blanchard to develop and launch a state-of-the-art leadership simulation," says Robert Brodo, President and CEO of Advantexe. "Blanchard is the undisputable innovator in leadership training. In an age where more and more training is being delivered virtually, The SLII® Challenge Simulation is a cloud-based, digital learning tool that will provide learners with a highly interactive learning experience. In a risk-free environment, learners have the opportunity to build key leadership skills and uncover the critical interactions that drive or prevent success."

"Blanchard is committed to fusing innovative learning experiences and technologies with the simple truths of leading people. Our vision remains steadfast: to unleash the potential and power in people and organizations for the greater good. Our alliance with Advantexe, a leader in the field of business simulations, is a powerful way to achieve our vision with an innovative enhancement to our solutions, which will make the learner experience more transformative. This simulation acts as a bridge between learning and real-life experience," said Mark D. Forsyth, Vice President of Alliance Partners, The Ken Blanchard Companies.

About The Ken Blanchard Companies

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com.

About Advantexe

Advantexe Learning Solutions partners with clients around the world to build the business acumen, leadership, and selling skills needed to execute their business strategies and achieve meaningful business results. Our comprehensive toolkit includes skills assessments, dynamic learning engagements powered by digital business simulations, and reinforcement tools that encourage immediate skill application. These elements combine to produce a measurable and lasting impact on our clients' businesses.

