MissionLink.Next Announces Its Graduates from Spring 2022 Cohort; Joins Esteemed Alumni Network

Sixty-nine companies graduate from invitation-only program for CXOs of innovative, next-gen companies with dual-use NatSec tech.

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MissionLink.Next, an exclusive nationwide community that serves as a force-multiplier and gateway to accelerating innovation and advancing solutions to National Security threats, today announced the graduates of its Spring 2022 cohort.

MissionLink.Next is a non-profit trade association and exclusive network that includes decision makers, government leaders, top founders and CEOs from across the US who are building the most cutting-edge mission critical capabilities in NatSec tech. For more information, visit our website at www.MissionLinkNext.com (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2010 by an elite advisory board comprised of the best and brightest minds from the defense, Intelligence and NatSec tech sectors, the Organization's mission is to connect passionate problem solvers with next-gen, mission-critical capabilities to the right resources, customers, investors, advisors and partners, ultimately solving national security concerns across commercial and federal sectors. For more than 10 years, MissionLink has been on the cutting edge of National Security and is recognized as the organization that has most captured the timeliness and immediacy of the latest security developments, discoveries and breakthroughs.

Jeremy King, cofounder and Organizing Board member, commented, "National security's mission has become much broader and is rapidly evolving, and the need for collaboration between the government and commercial sector is critical now more than ever. For decades, the answer was 'public-private partnership' – we believe it is now time to empower industry innovation and facilitate 'private-public partnership.' MissionLink has become the most exclusive room in the country to learn, share and contribute to the thought leadership and innovative technologies for what happens Next."

MissionLink's Spring 2022 cohort was selected by world class technologists and thought leaders, such as Will Grannis, CTO of Google, and Ron Gula, cofounder of Tenable Network Solutions, bringing together top founders and CXOs from across the US in the areas of cyber, artificial intelligence & machine learning, analytics, biotechnology, autonomy, microelectronics, quantum science, space, UAS/drones, 5G, virtual reality, synthetic environments, internet of things and emerging technologies.

Andy Lustig, cofounder and Organizing Board member, also commented: "Our objective is to seed and accelerate innovation across the country, from Washington DC to Silicon Valley and bridge enterprise and national security missions with dual-use commercial capabilities, and the Spring 2022 cohort is certainly representative of the innovation and momentum happening in NatSec tech."

Graduates of MissionLink's Spring 2022 cohort include:

Allvision IO, Inc.

Anametric

Applied Insight

Attivo Networks, Inc.

BlackHorse Solutions

BlueFoot Inc.

Boldend, Inc.

BreachRx

CesiumAstro

Chainalysis

Chiplytics

Code-X

CodeLock, Inc.

Copado

Corsha, Inc.

CTI

cybrary

Dashlane, Inc.

Diveplane Corporation

Enveil, Inc.

Fend Incorporated

Fornetix

Fuzzbuzz, Inc.

Gigantor Technologies Inc.

Grey Market Labs

greymatter.io

Grist Mill Exchange

Hidden Level Inc

Hubble Technology Inc

Hushmesh Inc.

Improbable US Defense & National Security

ION

Ion Channel

Janes

Matterport

Mind Foundry

NetAbstraction

NewSoTech, Inc.

Nisos Holdings Inc

Oceus Networks

Ocient

Perygee

Quantifind

Ramagine

Reinventing Geospatial Inc

Rivera Group

RunSafe Security

S of X Technology Partners LLC

Safeguard Cyber

Scapien

SCYTHE

Second Front Systems

SightGain

Sigma Defense

Slingshot Aerospace

Socure

SpiderOak

SpotterRF

Stratolaunch

Strider Technologies

Terradepth Inc

Tidal Security, Inc.

Titan Technologies, LLC

Tomahawk Robotics

VAST Data Federal Inc

Vcinity, Inc.

Veros Technologies

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Whitespace

The new graduates join over 500 CXO/founders who have previously gone through the program, including the founders and CEOs of Rapid7, MAG Aerospace, Cofense, Altamira, Cloudera, Cylance, Crowdstrike, Novetta and Dovel Technologies. Many of them credit MissionLink with providing their company with the game changing access, insight and opportunity needed to drive meaningful growth and impact to their industry and customers.

The MissionLink Organizing Board includes Jeremy King of Benchmark Executive Search; Matt Devost of OODA Inc.; and Andy Lustig and Katherine Ferguson of Cooley LLP. The Advisory Board is at the core of MissionLink's trusted innovation ecosystem and includes industry veterans who are committed to its success – including Sue Gordon, former NGA and CIA; Bill Crowell, former NSA; Charlene Leubecker, former CIA; Bob Gourley, former CTO at DIA; Bryan Ware, former DHS; Ron Ritchey, Chief Cyber Architect at JP Morgan Chase; Ellen McCarthy, former Department of State; Fran Landolf, former NSA; Cyndi Gula and Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures; Will Grannis, CTO of Google; Jen Sovada of Sandbox AQ; Lt Gen Rhett Hernandez, former Chief of Army Cyber Command; Peggy Styer and Jack Kerrigan of Razor's Edge Ventures; Tim Newberry, Entrepreneur in Residence at TenEleven Ventures; Wes Blackwell, Partner at Scout Ventures; and Constantine Saab, Partner at Valor Equity.

About MissionLink.Next

MissionLink.Next is a non-profit trade association and exclusive network that includes decision makers, government leaders, top founders and CEOs from across the US who are building the most cutting-edge mission critical capabilities in cyber, AI, virtual reality, IoT, space and quantum science. MissionLink.Next companies are addressing the next generation of threats across national security, healthcare, financial services, ecommerce, social media, life sciences, automotive and transportation, logistics, supply chain, manufacturing and critical infrastructure. Backed by an elite advisory board comprised of the best and brightest minds from defense, Intel and homeland security sectors, MissionLink's trusted innovation ecosystem fosters access, insight and opportunity to bridge enterprise and national security missions with dual-use commercial capabilities. For more information, please visit the MissionLink.Next website.

