New "When You Graduate, They Graduate" Campaign from Dollar General Literacy Foundation, Ad Council, and BBH USA Highlights the Positive Impact of Earning a High School Diploma

Campaign encourages adults to finish their diploma, as parental literacy can be an early indicator for a child's success

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) and the Ad Council are releasing new public service announcements (PSAs) today to reach adults without a high school diploma. As part of their longstanding Finish Your Diploma campaign, the new "When You Graduate, They Graduate" campaign shows that along with increased job opportunities and higher earnings, parental literacy and high school completion can have a positive ripple effect on the family. The campaign was developed pro bono by creative advertising agency BBH USA.

"The Dollar General Literacy Foundation believes in the power of education to level the playing fields in life, increase career pathways and help open doorways to additional opportunities," said Denine Torr, Executive Director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. "We are proud to partner with the Ad Council and BBH USA to inspire adults to take the first step in completing their high school diploma."

More than 34 million adults in the United States do not have a high school diploma and over one million young adults drop out of high school each year. Without a high school diploma, these individuals are more likely to experience higher rates of unemployment and lower wages.1

The campaign offers a much-needed solution by making it easy for people to access one of the thousands of free adult education centers around the country. The campaign directs viewers to find free classes near them using a zip code search tool on the campaign website, FinishYourDiploma.org. Classes are also offered in Spanish, supporting adult learners who speak English as a second language.

The new "When You Graduate, They Graduate" PSAs will run in English and Spanish on all platforms, including television, radio, online and print.

"It is a privilege to partner with the Ad Council and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to elevate this important message," said BBH USA Chief Creative Officer Rafael Rizuto. "We believe these moving PSAs featuring real-life stories will inspire adults to take another step towards an even brighter future for themselves and their children."

The PSAs, directed by accomplished short form director Keenan Wetzel, feature caregivers who have completed their high school diploma, along with their children and families.

"We're proud to celebrate the accomplishments of these graduates and the hard work they have put in to finish their diplomas," said Lisa Sherman, Ad Council President and CEO. "We hope that by showing real stories in such a relatable way, it will motivate others to start this process and change their futures for the better."

The Finish Your Diploma campaign is a longstanding, successful collaboration between DGLF and the Ad Council. Since the original campaign launched in 2010, it has connected 1.8 million Americans with the information they need to sign up for free adult education classes at FinishYourDiploma.org . The campaign is supported by longtime media agency Starcom, who is extending the reach of the latest creative via donated media provided by multiple media partners.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $216 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 15.4 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, visit www.dgliteracy.org.

Ad Council

The Ad Council brings together the most creative minds in advertising and media to address the most worthy causes. Its innovative, pro bono social good campaigns raise awareness. They inspire action. They save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn , and view the creative on YouTube .

BBH USA

BBH USA "zags" where other agencies "zig," making ambitious ideas for ambitious clients that sit at the heart of culture, advertising and entertainment. Leveraging the power of creativity for outsized impact on culture and business growth, BBH USA's team of cultural architects works with some of the most innovative marketers in the world, including Google, LinkedIn, Netflix, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Walmart, Hulu, Samsung, Lionsgate, Pernod Ricard and Brighthouse Financial. For more information, visit bbh-usa.com.

1 National Council for Adult Learning (NCAL).

