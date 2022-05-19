AMZN LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Amazon.com, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMZN) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Amazon investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 1, 2019 and April 5, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

AMZN investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Amazon engaged in anticompetitive conduct in its private-label business practices, including giving Amazon products preference over those of its competitors and using third-party sellers' non-public data to compete with them; (ii) the foregoing exposed Amazon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement actions; (iii) Amazon's revenues derived from its private-label business were in part the product of impermissible conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Amazon during the relevant time frame, you have until July 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

