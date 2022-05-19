Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Image & Video Gallery" App

New Link in Bio App Gives Creators A Dedicated Space To Create Customizable Visual Content

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Image & Video Gallery, a new app that allows creators to showcase unique images and video content to fans and followers in a variety of ways.

Image & Video Gallery (PRNewswire)

Image & Video Gallery offers a singular location where creators can upload and post images and videos for their fans to enjoy. Within the app, creators can choose from six sleek and modern designs, allowing them to present their visual content in the way that they choose. Followers can check out their favorite creators' content directly through their Link in Bio without having to pay any fees.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

PRESS CONTACT

Sean Thielen

sean@withkoji.com

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Image & Video Gallery on the Koji App Store

Creating A Modern Visual Gallery For Your Link In Bio

Koji Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koji) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koji