Intelligent Automation, AI & Operational Excellence Leader Joins Process Intelligence Platform Leader Skan

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skan, a leader in the Process Intelligence solution industry that provides unprecedented insights into how organizations get work done, has appointed Vinaykumar (Vinay) Mummigatti as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Customer Transformation. A world-renowned expert in process automation, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation, Vinay brings over 20 years of experience in building enterprise business transformation and process automation centers of excellence for some of the world's largest financial services, healthcare, consulting, and information services organizations. Vinay graduated from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, with a MS in Data Science and Analytics. He also attained his MBA in finance and systems and Bachelor of Engineering in electronics and communications.

In this role reporting to the CEO, Vinay and his team will be responsible for working cross functionally to enhance how Skan's customers and partners realize value with the company's ground-breaking solution.

Vinay's career began in building one of the world's largest and most successful process automation and digital transformation practices at Tech Mahindra and Virtusa, where he led multi-million-dollar programs for automating complex enterprise-wide automation initiatives at Fortune 500 banking, healthcare, and insurance companies. He then went onto lead the Business Process Management Centers of Excellence (Coe) at United Healthcare transforming much of the claims and customer service operations. Subsequently, Vinay was recruited by Bank of America to become the Enterprise Head of Automation and Process Management – where he built and ran the CoE (centers of excellence) for the full cycle of automation programs from ideation to execution for the bank. Most recently, he was the Chief Automation Officer at Lexis Nexis, a multibillion-dollar leader in legal and regulatory and business information services. While at Lexis Nexis, Vinay was responsible for the enterprise-level organization to deliver digital transformation and automation across data, process intelligence, and content automation for 14 business units spanning multiple geographies.

"Skan provides the missing link in the evolution of automation and digital transformation. The ability to gather real time process metrics and an end-to-end view of business processes before and after technology driven transformations is an immense value to both technology and operations leaders," said Vinaykumar Mummigatti, "I was impressed with the technology and the team while a customer of theirs and am pleased to have the opportunity to help Skan's customers realize the full value of the solution faster."

"Vinay's experience in successfully leading enterprise level transformation programs and being a Skan user brings a customer's view to the way we deliver maximum benefits to the rest of our client base." said Avinash Misra, Founder and CEO for Skan.

Skan has been recognized by leading analysts including Nelson Hall, IDC, and HFS for its innovative and transformative approach of leveraging AI and computer vision.

Skan also recently announced its $40M series B funding led by Dell Technologies Capital to help fuel its growth and meet market demand.

Skan helps organizations be greater at business by helping them improve the way they operate. With the power of AI driven computer vision, Skan continuously observes work as it happens and captures the true nuance of business processes as they actually are. Skan is a global organization headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with employee centers in Seattle, Bangalore, Boston, Ottawa and more.

