Pinkberry Goes Tropical this Summer with the New Lava Swirl Frozen Yogurt and Smoothie

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com) introduces the new Lava Swirl frozen yogurt and smoothie, now available in participating stores nationwide for a limited time until August 18, 2022.

Pinkberry's New Lava Flow Frozen Yogurt and Smoothie Taste Like a Tropical Vacation!

Just in time for summertime temperatures, the new Lava Swirl frozen yogurt and smoothie bring instant refreshment and flavors reminiscent of a beachside vacation. Combining the flavors of fresh strawberries, juicy pineapple and tropical coconut, the new Lava Swirl evokes feelings of sipping on a smooth, cool strawberry piña colada. Featured toppings for this eye-catching frozen yogurt swirl include pineapple, coconut shavings, strawberry puree and whipped cream.

"We are excited to bring the new Lava Swirl flavor to our menu this summer," said Melissa Hubbell, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "Guests can enjoy this tropical flavored treat in a frozen yogurt or a smoothie - it's the perfect way to stay cool on a warm day!"

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Lava Swirl

Promotional Combination:

Lava Swirl frozen yogurt topped with pineapple, coconut shavings, strawberry puree, and whipped cream

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 22 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

