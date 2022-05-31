Black Knight Announces Strategic Alliance With Percy to Provide an Advanced Client Engagement Solution for Real Estate Professionals and Mortgage Lenders

- Real estate professionals and lenders will be able to cultivate long-term relationships with homebuyers via the Percy machine learning tool, fueled by billions of consumer behavioral datapoints

- Homeowners receive ongoing information about their homes, such as valuation estimates, potential equity and refinance options, which keeps them engaged and informed

- Using machine learning to monitor homeowner "signals" gathered through engaging, customized content, Percy helps identify the precise timing that a homeowner is likely to transact

- In today's tightly constricted housing market, the solution provides a way for industry participants to engage homeowners, generate inventory and increase purchase demand

- Black Knight will be integrating Percy into several of its mortgage and real estate offerings to provide a seamless, integrated experience for users across the continuum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation across the real estate and mortgage continuum, announced a strategic alliance with Nashville-based Percy – formerly known as Buyside – a data analytics and marketing company that collects and analyzes real estate consumer behavior using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The alliance will allow Black Knight to offer clients a new, advanced consumer engagement solution fueled by billions of behavioral datapoints that helps real estate professionals and lenders cultivate deeper customer relationships. Using proprietary machine learning to monitor homeowner behavior "signals" through custom landing pages with engaging content (e.g., property valuations, local buyer demand and market activity, monthly email reports, listing activity on client websites, etc.), Percy helps identify the precise timing that a homeowner is likely to transact.

"Percy's predecessor was launched to help brokerages match buyers to listings, but in the time since, it's evolved into an ecosystem that spans mortgages as well as real estate, across both the buy and sell sides of the real estate equation," said Charles Williams, Percy founder and chief executive officer. "Today, Percy analyzes billions of pre-buying as well as pre-selling signals in real estate consumers' behavior to empower loan officers, real estate agents and brokers with actionable intelligence."

The application creates an engaging experience for home buyers and potential sellers through a personalized digest of insights related to their homes. Providing multiple valuation estimates to increase accuracy, timely and current home equity statements, refinance opportunities and more helps build trust and cultivate deeper, richer customer relationships.

"Today's housing market is categorized by record-low inventory and record-high home prices, which – together with sharply rising rates – continue to put downward pressure on purchase lending," said Black Knight Data & Analytics President Ben Graboske. "As everyone in our industry is aware, generating inventory is key to lessening affordability pressures as well as keeping lender and real estate agent pipelines full. This strategic alliance with Percy will allow our clients across real estate and mortgage to use an AI-powered, big-data-fueled approach to intelligently engage with those customers, to build business while also generating inventory."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com/.

About Percy

Percy.ai is a data analytics and marketing company delivering more revenue opportunities to real estate brokers and mortgage companies by collecting and analyzing real estate consumer behavior. We use proprietary machine learning and Artificial Intelligence to better understand consumer intent and help companies target the right person at the right time. For more information. Learn more at percy.ai or email sales@percy.ai.

