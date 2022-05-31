Epson and Warner Bros. Join Forces to Bring an Immersive World of Wizardry to Backyard Movie Nights this Summer

Win the Ultimate Movie Package Including Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson and Warner Bros. have teamed up to bring an immersive world of wizardry and adventure to backyards this summer with a chance to win the ultimate outdoor movie package. From May 31 to June 13, using the hashtag #EpicMovieNightSweepstakes,1 Epson's Facebook and Instagram will provide a chance to win an Epson EpiqVision® Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector and a free download of "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" from Warner Bros. With the combination of up to 150 inches of epic, big-screen streaming and one of the season's most anticipated films, this outdoor movie package will make any backyard the envy of the neighborhood this summer.

"Imagine a starlit cinematic experience in the comfort of your own backyard with a magical menagerie of wizards, witches, beasts, and more – it doesn't get better than that," said Rodrigo Catalan, group product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Building memories is what life is all about and through this partnership with Warner Bros., we're excited to play a part in creating backyard movie nights that will be remembered for a lifetime."

Designed with simplicity in mind, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 offers a new type of streaming experience. Featuring advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology for outstanding color accuracy and bright, immersive images in an ultra-compact and modern design, the EpiqVision Mini EF12 fits into any movie night scenario – inside and outdoors. Equipped with built-in Android TVTM,2 sound by Yamaha and wireless connectivity, the EpiqVision Mini EF12 is an all-in-one instant content viewing machine that offers easy access to all your favorite streaming channels – including Disney+, Hulu, HBO, YouTube and more3 – and delivers stunning visuals for a cinematic experience virtually anywhere.

While Epson and Warner Bros. have the projector and content covered, following are a few additional things to consider for your backyard movie oasis this summer.

No Screen Required : While a screen will enhance the projected image it is not necessary with the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12. Simply project onto the side of your house or garage. If those aren't available or don't offer a smooth service, grab a white sheet and hang it between two trees. If you do want to augment the experience with a screen, there are several pop-up options and even a few inflatable solutions that are easy to move and can be stored away when not in use.

Snack Without Limits : No need to stop at one box of candy or bucket of popcorn. Another added bonus of being in the comfort of your own backyard is endless beverages, treats and snacking options. You decide what and how much you want to indulge in your selection. Have a little fun with this and get creative with a movie-themed snack and mocktail for the evening.

Make Some Noise : With conveniently built-in sound by Yamaha, the EpiqVision Mini EF12 delivers powerful sound performance on its own – indoors and outside. No need to spend extra dollars on sound systems or worry about additional cords and where to rig speakers. Yamaha engineers developed the sound system specific to the EpiqVision Mini EF12 with Dolby Audio to deliver impressive sound that rivals dedicated higher-end audio systems and soundbars. Less is more in this case.

Get Cozy and Comfortable: After a long day, jump into your favorite sweatsuit or pajamas, grab blankets and pillows, and enjoy an extra comfy evening under the stars. No need to get all dolled up or iron those dress shirts when the ultimate entertainment experience is brought to your own home. For the slightly chillier nights, light up that firepit and warm up your hands and toes while whipping up some smores. The options are endless when in the comfort of your own backyard.

