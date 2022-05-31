Homebot integration with the Black Knight Surefire CRM enables effortless delivery of personalized home finance insights to homeowners

DENVER , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Homebot , an award-winning, client engagement and retention portal that empowers consumers to build wealth through homeownership, announced it has integrated with Surefire , the industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) and mortgage marketing automation software from Black Knight, a premier provider of software, data and analytics that drives innovation in the mortgage lending, servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. This integration helps streamline the delivery of homeownership insights to help foster client retention.

Using the Surefire CRM as a system of record, the API integration updates Homebot with customer and loan file data, initiating an automated workflow that delivers Homebot's monthly personalized home finance insights. Homebot's monthly digests feature financial dashboards that display clients estimated home value, potential selling and refinance scenarios, short-term rental options, investment possibilities and more. With Homebot's personalized home finance insights, borrowers are more likely to connect with their loan officer and real estate agent when they're interested in buying their next home.

"Integrating with Surefire automates the transfer and ongoing update of customer data so loan originators can enjoy the relationship-building benefits of Homebot right away," said Homebot CEO Charlie Pratt. "Homebot's monthly digest emails create valuable opportunities for lenders to retain past customers, co-brand with real estate agent partners and energize business."

"Our integration with HomeBot equips Surefire users with another powerful tool for helping to create clients for life," said Erik Enright, managing director for Surefire at Black Knight. "Surefire's award-winning creative content and automated marketing workflows, combined with Homebot's monthly digest emails, enable lenders to foster long-term relationships with borrowers by providing them with valuable information about their home's value and alternative financing options."

Founded in 2015, Homebot is a client engagement and retention portal that maximizes repeat and referral business for lenders by empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership. The award-winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home.

