The Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation Set to Launch Flagship Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening Initiative, With Additional Buses to Come Over the Coming Months

Mobile prostate cancer screening buses are being launched by the Foundation to help tackle Nigeria's leading cause of cancer death through early detection

LAGOS, Nigeria, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday (June 4 2022) will see the official launch of the Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation's Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening Service which will see several buses with advanced screening capabilities provided by the Foundation to be rolled out in Nigeria, the Foundation will continue to add to the fleet in the coming months with the aim of providing the entire country with access to vital screening services.

Starting this Saturday in Lagos at the Ikeja Mall, a flagship screening bus will travel around each and every day, enabling citizens to get checked for prostate cancer, free of charge, in an efficient manner ahead of a wider rollout.

The $10 million project is designed to help tackle Nigeria's leading cause of cancer deaths for men which will see 1 in 6 diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

The project has over 100 medical practitioners lined up currently, with an expected 4,000 medical professional volunteers set to join.

Speaking about the project rollout, Dozy Mmobuosi, the Foundation's Founder said: 'Early detection is one of the best tools we have to prevent prostate cancer. Through the roll out of these buses I hope to see prostate cancer rates in men decrease across the board, and I urge all men, specifically those aged 45 and over, to go for a free prostate cancer screening on these state-of-the-art buses'.

The mobile project is designed specifically to reach as many people as possible across the country regardless of their geography. From cities to rural villages, the programme aims to encourage as many men as possible step forward and test for the disease, turning the tide on decades of premature deaths.

Further commenting on the initiative, Mmobuosi asserted: 'Research shows that one-third of prostate cancer cases can be prevented and another third cured altogether if detected through early screening practices like we are offering free of charge. Embarking on such a mission like this is essential in our fight against the awful disease'.

Men with a history of the illness may be twice as likely to develop prostate cancer. With early screening therefore vitally important in the ongoing fight against it.

The official launch on Saturday June 4, 2022, will see distinguished guests in attendance including leading Nigerian politicians and Nollywood celebrities, with the initiative actively endorsed by the Nigerian Medical Association.

