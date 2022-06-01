Hyundai Motor America Reports May 2022 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported May retail sales of 59,432 units, a 30% decrease compared with May 2021. May was an all-time record month for Santa Cruz retail sales. Hyundai had no fleet sales in May 2022.

"There continues to be extraordinary consumer demand for Hyundai vehicles, with dealers selling every vehicle they get," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We expect demand to remain strong and inventory levels to improve later in 2022."

May Total Sales Summary



May-22 May-21 % Chg 2022 YTD 2021 YTD % Chg Hyundai 59,432 90,017 -34% 280,776 334,670 -16%

May Product and Corporate Activities

New EV Plant: Hyundai Motor Group announced it would establish its first dedicated EV Plant and Battery Manufacturing facility in the U.S. with an $5.54 billion . Commercial production to begin 1H 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units. Hyundai Motor Group announced it would establish its first dedicated EV Plant and Battery Manufacturing facility in the U.S. with an investment of approximately. Commercial production to begin 1H 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Added to Consumer Guide's® 2022 Best Buy Awards : Six Hyundai vehicles were awarded : Six Hyundai vehicles were awarded Consumer Guide Best Buy Awards . More than 150 new vehicles were evaluated across 20 categories.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named CUV of Texas by the Texas Auto Writers Association : Hyundai took home six : Hyundai took home six Texas Auto Roundup Awards for the IONIQ 5 and Elantra N.

Hyundai Presents the Sixth Annual National Salute to America's Heroes Memorial Day Weekend Event : 2022 marked the sixth year in a row Hyundai was a South Florida . : 2022 marked the sixth year in a row Hyundai was a title sponsor of the event in

Hyundai New Horizons Studio to Design and Build Ultimate Mobility Vehicles in Bozeman, Montana : Hyundai New Horizons has a planned $20 million over the next five years. : Hyundai New Horizons has a planned investment ofover the next five years.

Hyundai Hope: Hyundai Hope and Gary Rome Hyundai $25,000 to local food banks at the dealership's 25th anniversary event. : Hyundai Hope and Gary Rome Hyundai donated to local food banks at the dealership's 25th anniversary event.

May Model Total Sales

Vehicles May-22 May-21 % Chg 2022 YTD 2021 YTD % Chg Accent 1,273 2,162 -41% 5,342 9,145 -42% Elantra 7,731 18,821 -59% 40,472 59,272 -32% Ioniq 14 2,174 -99% 3,662 7,663 -52% Ioniq 5 1,918 0 0% 10,839 0 0% Kona 5,665 9,731 -42% 26,686 42,608 -37% Nexo 9 16 -44% 222 112 +98% Palisade 7,395 8,051 -8% 36,771 37,536 -2% Santa Cruz 3,151 0 0% 14,701 0 0% Santa Fe 10,548 12,868 -18% 47,204 51,908 -9% Sonata 5,053 13,487 -63% 14,859 44,260 -66% Tucson 14,152 18,848 -25% 68,423 68,896 -1% Veloster 191 244 -22% 932 1,253 -26% Venue 2,332 3,615 -35% 10,663 12,017 -11%

Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

