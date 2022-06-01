Texoma Local
Mazda Reports May Sales Results

Published: Jun. 1, 2022

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 15,312 vehicles, a decrease of 63.7 percent compared to May 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 127,673 vehicles; a decrease of 18.5  percent compared to the same time last year. With 24 selling days in May, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 60.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,077 vehicles in May, a decrease of 26 percent compared to May 2021.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported May sales of 3,974 vehicles, a decrease of 31.5 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 17.5 percent, with 22,892 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 2,138 vehicles, a decrease of 44.7 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 33.4 percent, with 14,031 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














May

May

YOY %

% MTD


May

May

YOY %

% MTD



2022

2021

Change

DSR


2022

2021

Change

DSR













Mazda3

904

4,525

(80.0)%

(78.4)%


13,990

18,311

(23.6)%

(23.6)%


Mazda 3 Sdn

405

2,874

(85.9)%

(84.7)%


5470

11,756

(53.5)%

(53.5)%


Mazda 3 HB

499

1,651

(69.8)%

(67.3)%


8520

6,555

30.0%

30.0%













Mazda6

2

2,335

(99.9)%

(99.9)%


334

8,137

(95.9)%

(95.9)%













MX-5 Miata

405

1,397

(71.0)%

(68.6)%


2,668

5,450

(51.0)%

(51.0)%


MX-5 

160

515

(68.9)%

(66.3)%


908

2,197

(58.7)%

(58.7)%


MXR

245

882

(72.2)%

(69.9)%


1760

3,253

(45.9)%

(45.9)%













CX-3

-

967

-

-


-

3,373

-

-


CX-30

2,955

7,959

(62.9)%

(59.8)%


16994

28,080

(39.5)%

(39.5)%


CX-5

8,093

20,595

(60.7)%

(57.4)%


75150

76,227

(1.4)%

(1.4)%


CX-9

1,453

4,409

(67.0)%

(64.3)%


15023

16,983

(11.5)%

(11.5)%


CX-50

1,465

0

-

-


3221

0

-

-


MX-30

35

0

-

-


293

0

-

-













CARS

1,311

8,257

(84.1)%

(82.8)%


16,992

31,898

(46.7)%

(46.7)%


TRUCKS

14,001

33,930

(58.7)%

(55.3)%


110,681

124,664

(11.2)%

(11.2)%













TOTAL

15,312

42,187

(63.7)%

(60.7)%


127,673

156,562

(18.5)%

(18.5)%
























*Selling Days

24

26




126

126















Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)(PRNewswire)

