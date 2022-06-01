NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has announced the appointment of Rocco Impreveduto as Vice President of Transactional, Retirement and eCommerce, effective June 1.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Names Rocco Impreveduto as Vice President of Transactional, Retirement and eCommerce (PRNewswire)

Rocco brings more than 20 years of experience spanning the media, digital, and tech industries to his new role. He joined Wolters Kluwer five years ago and has served as Vice President of Marketing for the past two years, leading the company's data-driven marketing transformation, enhancing its business intelligence function, and aligning marketing systems and processes to support sales. In his new role Rocco will lead the company's Transactional, Retirement and eCommerce portfolios, focusing on extending the value of their legal and regulatory content and scaling best-in-class expert solutions, including ftwilliam.com.

"We are delighted for Rocco to lead the Transactional and Retirement businesses and our eCommerce channel," said Atul Dubey, General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "With his strong customer focus and track record of driving business performance, I am confident that he will continue to successfully serve our customers."

Rocco has driven growth and facilitated critical change at some of the best known brands in the world. Prior to Wolters Kluwer, he held leadership roles at NBC Universal, Nielsen, LexisNexis, and Kaplan. During his time at Wolters Kluwer and throughout his career, he has been a force for change, advancement, and evolution, keeping a keen eye on the needs of customers, building and implementing rigorous data-driven strategies, and improving business performance.

"I'm honored to take on this new role and continue delivering maximum impact to our customers via industry-leading solutions like ftwilliam.com," said Rocco. "Our commitment to our customers is well-established, and we look forward to providing even greater value with the energy and expertise they've come to expect from us."

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

