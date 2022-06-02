Dalfen Industrial Continues Las Vegas Acquisitions Spree

DALLAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial continues to add to its Las Vegas Industrial Property footprint with the announcement of its acquisition of a 2-building park at 6475-6485 W Sunset Road in southwest Las Vegas, NV. The opportunity was sourced off-market.

Sunset West Logistics Center has a tremendous last mile location in close proximity to I-15, the Harry Reid International Airport and the Las Vegas Strip. Population growth more than 2x the national average in the submarket and broader Vegas cement the metro among the nation's fastest growing. Other companies in the area include PepsiCo, UFC, Greco & Sons, Freeman Expositions and Cort Furniture.

"Strong growth dynamics in Las Vegas coupled with limited supply make this acquisition a great addition to our Las Vegas portfolio. We've seen exceptional rent growth and tenant demand in our other Southwest Las Vegas property and the suite sizes at 6475-6485 are well suited to target the same segment." said Rich Weiss, Market Officer for Dalfen.

"As evidenced by the five Las Vegas acquisitions in the last year, Dalfen has a strong belief in the market's fundamentals," says company President and Chief Investment Officer, Sean Dalfen. "We intend to continue acquiring and developing last mile properties in this market in the near future".

With this acquisition, Dalfen Industrial owns and operates 1.2M square feet across the Las Vegas and Reno markets.

Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest buyers of industrial real estate in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

