Datadog Appoints Titi Cole to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the appointment of Citigroup's (NYSE: C) Titi Cole to its Board of Directors. Cole is Citigroup's CEO of Legacy Franchises, overseeing the bank's consumer business in Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Mexico. She is a member of Citigroup's Executive Management Team and also serves as a Member of the Board of Grupo Financiero Citibanamex, S.A. de C.V. and Banco Nacional de México, S.A.

"Driving digital transformation has been a key focus throughout my career in order to better meet customer needs and deliver business results," said Cole. "Datadog's monitoring and security platform helps global businesses understand, manage and drive value from their digital offerings and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. I look forward to working with the Board and Executive team to continue Datadog's success."

"I am thrilled to welcome Titi Cole to our Board of Directors," said Olivier Pomel, Chief Executive Officer at Datadog. "Titi is an accomplished leader with proven success leading and scaling global organizations. She brings deep expertise in global business and strategic planning that will be invaluable to Datadog through our next phase of growth."

Prior to her current role, Cole served as Citigroup's Head of Global Operations and Fraud Prevention and the Chief Client Officer for Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM). Cole also served as the Global Diversity & Inclusion Champion for PBWM, where she led initiatives to increase representation of women and underrepresented groups across the business.

Cole has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and has held senior leadership roles at several large global banks and McKinsey & Company. She earned a bachelor of economics degree from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria and a master of business administration degree from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Cole serves on the Board of Trustees for Queens University of Charlotte.

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2022, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

