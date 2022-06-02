National Press Club Statement On Killing of Palestinian Journalist In West Bank

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the shooting death of Palestinian Journalist Ghufran Hamed Warasneh while she was on her way to work in the city of Hebron on the West Bank.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewswire)

"We are calling attention to another shooting of a Palestinian journalist by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). The killing of Ghufran Hamed Warasneh, a radio presenter who was commuting to work, requires a full and fair investigation. This tragic event follows the fatal shooting last month of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Shireen was also an American citizen and the Club has called for an impartial investigation into her case as well.

"According to reports Ghufran studied journalism and graduated from Hebron University. She worked at various news outlets for three years before landing her current job at Dream, a local news agency. She was on her third day at that job when she was killed. Ghufran's mother reported that she was apprehended by Israeli authorities in January after her coverage of a pro-Palestinian march and held for three months in custody. Her camera equipment was confiscated and destroyed. She was 31. According to reports she was shot in the chest while being questioned by soldiers at a checkpoint near the al-Arroub refugee camp."

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Press Club