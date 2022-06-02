Parsons Behle & Latimer Becomes One of the Intermountain West's Largest Regional Law Firms with the Addition of 31 New Attorneys and its New Park City, Utah Office

SALT LAKE CITY, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parsons Behle & Latimer (Parsons) officially welcomed a total of 31 new attorneys to the firm who previously practiced at Jones Waldo Holbrook & McDonough (Jones Waldo). With more than 180 attorneys, this move solidifies Parsons as one of the largest preeminent law firms in the Intermountain West. Today, Parsons also announces that for the first time in its 140-year history, it has opened a new, full-service office in Park City, Utah, bringing its total to eight offices in the Intermountain Region.

Parsons CEO and Chairperson Shawn C. Ferrin says, "Today is a historic day for Parsons Behle & Latimer. We are beyond pleased to welcome this group of highly-talented and respected attorneys and their clients to the firm. This move represents a melding of two cultures very similar in history, community involvement, values and dedication to diversity while reinforcing Parsons' plan for strategic, intelligent growth and an increased presence in the Intermountain Region to further serve our clients' needs."

In late 2021, in response to the evolving business and legal markets in Salt Lake City, including the entry of several national and international law firms, Jones Waldo's management team and Parsons' leadership began discussions regarding Jones Waldo's future and the possibility of its attorneys joining Parsons. While this move was not a merger or an acquisition, the majority of Jones Waldo's attorneys have now moved to Parsons.

Former Jones Waldo President Nathan D. Thomas says, "Recognizing the changes taking place in our market, Jones Waldo leadership took the proactive approach to best position its attorneys and clients. By joining Parsons Behle & Latimer, we can offer our clients enhanced client services and expertise as well as a deeper bench of attorneys. Both Jones Waldo and Parsons have been leading firms in the Utah legal market, and we are confident that our attorneys joining this firm will mean greater opportunity and a brighter future for all of us."

Parsons Behle & Latimer

Established in Salt Lake City in 1882, Parsons Behle & Latimer's (Parsons) team of more than 180 attorneys delivers an in-depth range of experience to its clients in the following industries: agriculture; banking and financial services; construction; dental; energy; healthcare; manufacturing; mining; natural resources; oil and gas; real estate; resorts and recreation; and technology. One of Utah's largest law firms, Parsons remains on the forefront of business and industry trends to help clients accelerate their business and legal objectives. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Parsons has offices in Lehi and Park City, Utah; Boise and Idaho Falls, Idaho; Helena and Missoula, Montana and Reno, Nevada. To learn more, visit www.parsonsbehle.com

