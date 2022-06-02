Spirion and Spire Solutions Partner to Address Growing Data Privacy and Security Needs Across Middle East and Africa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirion , a pioneer in data protection and compliance, today announced it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for its suite of sensitive data privacy, security and governance solutions with Dubai-based Spire Solutions, a top value-added distributor and preferred cybersecurity solutions provider servicing the Middle East and Africa.

The companies will address enterprise data privacy, security and compliance governance needs for public and private sector organizations across the region including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria and Kenya. The MEA region continues to undergo rapid digital transformation that is producing large volumes of data, including personally identifiable information. Several nations have enacted data privacy legislation to ensure organizations strictly adhere to industry best practices by adopting comprehensive frameworks and efficient solutions.

"Spirion has been solving real data protection problems for more than 15 years and offers proven solutions that cover the full sphere of personal information that privacy regulations govern," stated Siddhartha Murthinty, Chief Technology Officer, Spire Solutions. "I believe that Spirion's Governance Suite, comprising all the key phases of discovery, classification, remediation, monitoring and identifying threats, and automated DSAR fulfilment, will be a perfect way for enterprises to build a comprehensive and proactive privacy posture."

"The partnership between Spire and Spirion provides a strong foundation for enterprise customers and partners in the MEA region to manage and protect their clients' data while ensuring constant compliance with an ever-changing regulatory landscape," said Gabe Hoguet, Director of Global Channels, Spirion. We are pleased to partner with Spire Solutions to enable and empower our clients in their journey towards compliance and data privacy."

About Spirion

Spirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion's Privacy-Grade data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.

