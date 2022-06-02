Ucommune Announces Development of a 47,600-Square-meter Urban Business Complex in Hebei

BEIJING, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ucommune International Ltd. (NASDAQ: UK) ("Ucommune" or the "Company"), a leading agile office space manager and provider in China, today announced that on May 23, 2022, the Company partnered with Langfang Rongshang Business Management Co., Ltd ("Rongshang") to develop a new office space project (the "Project") in Langfang, Hebei. The Project is Langfang's first-ever office space with 5G network coverage, offering integrated solutions for urban residents to study, work, socialize, and relax. Completion of the Project adds 692 office desks to the Company's capacity and 7,090 square meters to its managed area.

Situated at the core of a premier residential location surrounded by densely-populated communities, the Project is well located to offer flexible working space solutions to local residents and businesses. The Project's total construction area is 47,600 square meters, with four floors of above-ground parking and two underground parking floors with 381 parking spaces in total. Located at the intersection of a number of major roads and within 3 kilometers of several nearby commercial districts, the Project enjoys convenient transportation links, a thriving commercial environment, and a wide range of support facilities.

Once complete, the Project is expected to offer its enterprise members offline and online conference room booking, one-click maintenance services, and instant delivery services from nearby convenience stores. Members are empowered by the shared technological amenities and resources in the move-in ready offices, providing them with a pleasant working environment and allowing them to fully focus on their business. Benefiting from the surrounding commercial area, the Project provides convenient access to meet the evolving needs of diversified community services such as catering, entertainment, fitness, children's facilities, home furnishing, retail, and farmers' markets.

The Company's partner Rongshang is the commercial property management subsidiary of a domestically-listed company, RiseSun Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (SHE: 002146). Leveraging its parent company's strong capabilities in business planning, marketing, operation, and promotion, Rongshang has expanded its footprint nationwide, covering over 25 cities including Shenyang, Shijiazhuang, Nanjing, and Chengdu.

Dr. Daqing Mao, Founder of Ucommune, stated, "Our partnership with Rongshang has introduced our unique shared working space solutions to the community-based commercial complex. Together, we have designed a high-quality urban business complex that effectively integrates public facilities, office spaces, transportation, and residential communities. We are confident that our latest project will attract more talented professionals and businesses to the area and help boost local consumption."

