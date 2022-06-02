Wally Findlay Galleries International appoints new Global President & Chief Operating Officer

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James R. Borynack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wally Findlay Galleries International, Inc., announces with great pleasure the appointment of Mr. Adolfo Zaralegui, the organization's Chief Operations Officer, to President and COO of Wally Findlay Galleries International, Inc., the parent company of Findlay Galleries, Inc. founded in 1870 in Kansas City, MO. Mr. Zaralegui's appointment to President and COO of Wally Findlay Galleries Int'l. includes all global wholly-owned subsidiaries and gallery affiliates spanning worldwide representations.

Adolfo Zaralegui, President and COO, Wally Findlay Galleries International, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Mr. Zaralegui's affiliation with the company began in 2001 as Vice President and Director of Operations with the parent company overseeing its extensive operations and affiliations globally. Zaralegui's close association with CEO Borynack began to streamline the extensive holdings of the international company to a more focused contemporary art gallery and has shown outstanding profitable growth in all gallery operations. His extensive background in Human Resources has created a cohesive camaraderie throughout the company's targeted growth of contemporary artists, artist estates, secondary markets and in-house development of experienced and informed Art Consultants, management staff and highly creative in-house Marketing and Design department.

Mr. Zaralegui moves into the principal position of President and COO while continuing to work closely with our Chairman, CEO and sole owner, James R. Borynack. Mr. Zaralegui will oversee daily operations while collaborating with the company's strategic Vice President Directors, Frederick S. Clark in New York, NY and Juan M. Pretel in Palm Beach, FL.

Mr. Borynack will continue to work creatively with our Marketing and Design department and fortify all our contemporary artists, artist estates, and gallery affiliations internationally. He will also continue developing and encouraging the company's philanthropic endeavors globally.

About Findlay Galleries

Celebrating 152 years in business, Findlay Galleries is an iconic family art business founded in 1870. Specializing in Impressionism, European Modernism, l'Ecole de Rouen, l'Ecole de Paris, and 20th Century American Art, the gallery represents over 100 artists and artist estates globally.

Named Wally Findlay Galleries since 1965, the international company was acquired in 1998 by James R. Borynack. Associated with Findlay since 1972, Borynack was committed to the relentless pursuit of veritable European period works and international contemporary artists. In 2016, Borynack acquired the David Findlay Jr. Gallery and merged the two. Since then, the gallery has operated under its original name from 1870, Findlay Galleries Inc., and has continued to offer a significant collection of period works and Contemporary art worldwide.

