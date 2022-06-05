Angel Yeast Increases New Energy Procurement in Green Push to Curb Carbon Emission

YICHANG, China, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (en.angelyeast.com) (SH600298), a listed global yeast and yeast extract manufacturer, is glad to announce that the Company has been granted the green electricity certificate issued and certified by China Hubei Power Exchange Center and China Hubei Carbon Emissions Exchange at a signing ceremony held in Hubei province, China. Angel Yeast is among the first 71 companies to be given the certificate in the province, as part of China's national scheme designed to drive the green transition and accelerate toward a circular economy.

At the event, the Company also inked an agreement to purchase 9,012 MWh of electricity generated by solar and wind power, which accounts for 20 percent of the electricity used by Angel Yeast's Yichang-based factory and allows it to offset 6,447 tons of carbon dioxide.

"We are honored to be among the first batch of companies granted the green electricity certificate, which is not only a testament to our long-standing effort to implement green practices but also marks a significant progress toward our net-zero emission target. As Angel continues to advance its green pledge by sourcing more electricity needs from renewable resources, as well as further ramping up investment into solar energy and biomass projects, and go a long way to helping us build the blueprint for achieving renewable-powered microbial proteins production," said Xiao Minghua, general manager of Angel Yeast.

"Our commitment to reducing carbon footprint across Angel Yeast's business operation and limiting the company's impact on the environment has also prompted us to explore other options to minimize CO2 emissions, including deploying a range of clean energy solutions to upgrade factory facilities, and adjusting our energy structure. In addition to increasing renewable energy procurement via green power purchase agreements, Angel Yeast has in recent years been transitioning from its dependence on fossil-fuel energy sources to a cleaner, more sustainable production mode by purchasing more biomass-produced steam, installing rooftop solar panels, and recycling methane from wastewater," Xiao added.

Angel has been pioneering the technology to combine clean energy with microbial protein production. The Company believes that renewable-produced microbial proteins, which are the less land-intensive yet more environmentally friendly and energy-saving solutions to help the world address food security issues, will become a substitute for plant and animal protein.

