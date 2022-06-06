InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Removing Stuck Tires (DKC-189)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a strain-free way to grip and pull a stuck tire for easy removal," said an inventor, from Carrollton, Ohio, "so I invented the EASY RIM REMOVER. My design would save time and effort when performing vehicle services or rotating the tires."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective tool for breaking loose a stuck truck rim. In doing so, it offers an even and powerful pulling action. As a result, it eliminates struggle and strain and it enhances safety and efficiency. The invention features a durable and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for automotive mechanics and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

