WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD COMMENCES EXPLORATION AND DRILLING PROGRAM AT CASINO

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces its 2022 exploration and drilling program (the "Program") at its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino").

The Program was developed in collaboration with Rio Tinto as outlined in the Investor Rights Agreement and Subscription Agreement entered as part of an investment by Rio Tinto Canada in Western (see news release dated May 17, 2021). The Program consists of several components outlined below:

Exploration Drilling

The key exploration target for the Program will be a deep magnetotelluric ("MT") low-resistivity anomaly initially identified in 2009 by a Titan IP-MT survey, and better defined by data reprocessing in 2018 as depicted in Figure 1 below. The anomaly trends NE-SW, is approximately 1,300 m long and 500 m wide, and is expected to be encountered at approximately 800 m depth in the location shown in Figure 1. An equally extensive induced polarization ("IP") anomaly lies above and northwest of this MT anomaly. Historical drill holes that penetrated that anomaly contained low-grade copper and gold values. A second deep drill hole, located approximately 175 m southwest, is contingent on the results of the first drill hole.

Enersoft Logging

The Program also involves scanning of drill core utilizing the innovative GeologicalAI robotic scanning device built by Enersoft Inc., of Calgary, Alberta. The scanning includes Light Detection and Ranging ("LIDAR") scanning, X-ray fluorescence ("XRF") analysis, hyperspectral analysis, high-resolution photography and some geotechnical analyses. The primary focus will be to continue standardization of rock types drilled throughout all programs completed to date. Scanning will be done on approximately 50,000 m of historical drill core and the 2022 exploration drilling targeting the MT anomaly, which will be given priority for scanning throughout the Program.

Geotechnical Drilling

The Program will also include roughly 1,500 m of geotechnical and hydrological drilling designed by Knight-Piesold Consulting. This will target the ground conditions of the proposed tailings management facility, proposed heap leaching and milling facilities and the new airstrip. In addition, several test pits are planned for the proposed heap-leach area.

"We are excited to launch our 2022 exploration and drilling program.", said Paul West-Sells, President and CEO, "The deep MT anomaly is a target that we've wanted to drill for a number of years, and the geotechnical program will be key to the development of our ESE statement, on track for submission next year."

COVID-19 Policy

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, visitors, and the communities in which we operate are paramount. To that end, we have implemented a COVID-19 policy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at our exploration camp, and in the Yukon. We will continue to follow the guidance issued by the Federal and Territorial governments for the operation of remote camps and mining operations. All of our policies can be found on our website, at https://casinomining.com/about-us/casino-site-policies/.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Schulze, P.Geo, and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

