Balto Named Hot Vendor by Leading Analyst Firm, Aragon Research

ST. LOUIS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balto, the #1 real-time guidance platform for contact centers, today announced its inclusion in the list of Hot Vendors in the 2022 Special Report by Aragon Research, Inc., an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business.

The report highlights Balto's AI-powered real-time guidance platform which makes it easy for customers to scale excellent conversations across their entire organization. Balto's proprietary AI rides alongside calls and guides contact center agents to say the right things every time — ensuring higher conversions, bulletproof compliance, faster ramp time, and delightful customer experiences. Balto's product suite of Real-Time Guidance , Real-Time Coaching , and Real-Time QA empowers agents with the information they need at their fingertips while also allowing managers to rapidly scale best practices with the press of a button.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see top research firms like Aragon covering real-time technologies for the contact center, " said Marc Bernstein, Balto CEO and founder. "Over the past few months, Balto has seen unprecedented excitement around boosting agent productivity. The market is finally starting to view real-time guidance as a must-have."

Balto will be onsite at Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas June 20-23 at booth 401. CEO Marc Bernstein will also be conducting a workshop titled From Contact Center to Profit Center: How AI Can Increase Agent Productivity and Engagement at the event on Tuesday, June 21 at 1:30 PM. Learn more about the event and a chance to win an electric bike on Balto's event page .

To learn more about Balto's AI-powered real-time guidance platform visit the Balto website .

About Balto

Balto guides agents to say the right thing on every call. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's AI-powered Real-Time Guidance, Real-Time Coaching, and Real-Time QA to increase sales conversions, prevent costly compliance mistakes, and improve customer experience. Founded in 2017 and based in St. Louis, Missouri, Balto has transformed contact center operations and guided over 100 million conversations worldwide. Balto.ai

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

