Mazars in the US Adds Enhanced Services and New Team of Professionals to Cyber Practice

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax and advisory firm in the US, today announced that is has added enhanced service offerings to its Cyber Managed Services Practice and increased the number of professionals in the practice. These moves expand the firm's solutions and expertise to better support the dynamic needs of clients in a complex environment characterized by constantly evolving cyber threats and interconnected business risks.

These new enhancements strengthen Mazars' leading position as a managed services provider in the cyber space by adding multiple platforms, improved threat analysis capabilities, and strengthens the team of highly experienced cyber experts working in concert to effectively analyze, detect and respond to cyber threats.

"We are excited to be able to offer these enhanced cyber services to our clients and prospects," said Victor Wahba, Chairman and CEO of Mazars in the US. "Cyber threats to businesses of all types and sizes are constantly evolving. We are now more strongly positioned to help address these ongoing challenges."

"This key investment by Mazars provides us with an excellent opportunity to increase our footprint in the US," said Paul Truitt, Principal and US Cyber Practice Leader, Mazars USA. "This addition further strengthens our advanced real-time threat-monitoring capabilities, supported by a proven team of professionals with decades of experience in this sector. As companies of all sizes are facing increased cyber risks, our services are becoming even more critical for organizations in retail, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare and other markets."

With enhanced, real-time threat analysis technology and additional professionals to manage these solutions on behalf of clients, Mazars is continuing to invest in serving its clients cybersecurity needs. Real-time threat analysis enables a company to analyze cyber incidents as they are happening at the point of attack and take action in its clients' environments to stop the attack before there is an impact. As an example, real-time threat analysis can identify a potential ransomware attack weeks or months before it occurs by first identifying the phishing attack that could lead to a bad actor gaining access to a corporate network, stealing data and holding it for ransom.

