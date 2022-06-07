Ping Identity Solutions Now Available on AWS Marketplace Through Carahsoft

Federal Agencies Now Have Streamlined Access to Adopt Zero Trust and Meet Government Security Requirements

DENVER, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise and government, announced Federal agencies can now procure the company's Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) products through the Carahsoft Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. The listing allows customers to adopt a Zero Trust architecture with AWS Marketplace conveniences such as ease of access, flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment, and license management.

Cloud-based AWS Marketplace access creates a simpler, faster, and more cost-effective way for agencies to purchase and implement security and identity solutions at a time when they are challenged to meet more stringent standards and policies mandated by the Federal Government. These requirements include the White House Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity, which requires the adoption of Zero Trust architecture.

"Ping Identity provides the solutions that government entities need to modernize their complex, hybrid environments and facilitate the move to a Zero Trust architecture," said Rich Maigue, Sales Director who leads the Ping Identity Team at Carahsoft. "As Ping Identity's Master Government Aggregator®, we are proud to work with our reseller partners to support Federal Agencies in performing secure, mission-critical work from any location."

"Carahsoft's expertise with the government procurement process will enable Federal agencies to implement these identity security solutions at the best possible value," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "The convenience and efficiency of the AWS Marketplace will make it easier for Federal customers to achieve their digital transformation initiatives and properly secure their sensitive assets and employees, while being in compliance with the latest ICAM policies and standards."

Ping Identity's software is available through Carahsoft's GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, and GSA 2GIT 47QTCA21A000R. For more information, contact the Ping Identity Team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or PingIdentity@carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

Ping Identity Media Relations

Megan Johnson

press@pingidentity.com 757.635.2807

Carahsoft Contact:

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ping Identity Corp.