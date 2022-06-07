RedTeam Software names Ripley PR as agency of record

Leading construction management software company selects global B2B tech agency to drive recognition of growth and acquisitions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RedTeam Software , a leading construction management software platform provider, has selected premier B2B tech and construction specialty agency Ripley PR as its public relations provider and agency of record.

"Our commitment to providing solutions based on the real-life experiences of contractors and their teams along with our recent acquisitions and partnerships are a success story that we want to share with potential partners and clients," said Jim Atkinson, CEO of RedTeam. "Ripley PR's unique ability to understand and navigate both the B2B tech and construction industries and communicate our accomplishments professionally gave us the confidence that this partnership will result in our continued growth. Contractors have to juggle everything from bids to budgets and need the tools that will prepare them for the future. We trust that Ripley PR is the right tool in our arsenal to show contractors how our technology will help them grow."

RedTeam's complete cloud-based solution enables commercial general contractors to collaborate effectively throughout all stages of a project, from business development and pre-construction to closeout. The company's recent acquisition of Paskr , another cloud-based management solution for commercial general contractors, and FieldLens , a mobile plan markup tool for contractors of all sizes, showcases RedTeam's commitment to building a portfolio of offerings that are user-friendly to help the industry keep up with scaling demand.

RedTeam has partnered with the investment companies of Braemont Capital and JettyCove to bolster their growth strategy and continued innovation. The company was recently included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States, demonstrating 160% growth over three years. More than a thousand general contractors and several hundred thousand users have managed a collective $25 billion of commercial construction work with RedTeam.

"RedTeam is a leader in developing construction management software because of their roots in solving real-world, on-the-ground problems in their industry," said Heather Ripley, CEO of Ripley PR. "RedTeam's ability to provide fully integrated platforms that deliver for their customers is an essential solution in their industry. We are eager to help them build their brand and cement their position as one of fastest-growing companies in the country."

Ripley PR was founded in 2013 with a focus on PR for B2B technology, construction, franchise development, and skilled trades public relations. The agency has won several awards including Forbes' list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021 and Entrepreneur's Best PR Agencies for Franchise. For more information, visit https://www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software's comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions, including RedTeam, Paskr, and Fieldlens, helps commercial contractors effectively manage complex construction projects and reduce bloated technology costs. From field management to enterprise-level workflow and management solutions, RedTeam Software delivers a full range of applications for contractors of all sizes and offers hard-working construction professionals peace of mind throughout all stages of a project. For more information, visit https://www.redteam.com .

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in-home service and building trades, B2B, manufacturing, and franchising. Ripley PR was recently recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021 and has made Entrepreneur Magazine's annual list of Best PR Agencies for Franchise for the past four years. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations, and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

