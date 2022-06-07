The Starling Debuts as Atlanta's Latest Lifestyle Hotel, Joining Curio Collection by Hilton™

Under the new identity, The Starling will introduce several reimagined venues for both Atlanta locals and visitors including a revamped food and beverage concept, Lantana

ATLANTA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Starling officially debuts today as the latest evolution of Atlanta's Hotel Midtown. This exciting rebrand is brought to life in conjunction with the property joining Curio Collection by Hilton™, a global portfolio of remarkable hotels, each handpicked for its unique character and personality. The Starling marks the brand's second property in the Atlanta area and adds to Hilton's roster of full-service Atlanta properties.

Formerly known as the W Atlanta Midtown, the hotel's new identity, under the Curio Collection by Hilton™ brand, pays homage to its home in "the city in the forest" and takes inspiration from the starling bird that can be found in nearby Piedmont Park. Starlings are a highly social group of birds often seen in large gatherings swooping through the Georgia sky in intricately coordinated patterns symbolic of the dynamic community surrounding the hotel and the vibrant individuals who visit. Connecting to the energy and creativity of these birds, the property's new identity not only includes a stylish new rebrand but will be complemented with a revamped lineup of hotel programming. Additionally, the property will feature updates to both the hotel spa, rebranded as The Spa at The Starling, and to the distinctive lobby bar, to re-debut as the hotel's newest food and beverage concept, Lantana.

Lantana is named after a dazzling flower known for its brightly colored blooms, a nod to the vibrancy of the lounge and its bold, floral design. The name also speaks to the garden of experiences guests can enjoy over cocktails and meals as guests and visitors alike will now be able to enjoy all-day full service from breakfast to dinner to late night drinks. Culinary offerings will be led by Executive Chef, Cole Pate. Prior to joining The Starling, Pate served as Sous Chef at the renowned Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C. and later Executive Chef of local Atlanta favorites, The Southern Gentleman and Gyspy Kitchen.

Chef Pate will begin to roll out a new menu of dishes for Lantana that embellish on the textured and fresh flavors of Midtown's burgeoning culinary scene. Guests will choose from tasty shareables like Bang Island Mussels and Baby HassleBack Potatoes and sip on signature cocktails like the Mandarin Ginger Gin Sour and Bourbon Ball Martini.

In addition to ample culinary offerings, guests are encouraged to indulge in a spa treatment of their choice, or in a full day of pampering at The Spa at The Starling. In the coming weeks, the spa will showcase a variety of packages to celebrate the hotel's rebrand.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new name and identity," said The Starling General Manager, Kathryn Day. "Atlanta is constantly growing and changing. Likewise, our history is layered and ever-changing. We aim to embody our city's edge and energy, while infusing a bold sense of bespoke consideration to be a home for the larger Atlanta community and the next generation of travelers."

With the rebrand, The Starling will begin to introduce immersive programs and experiences including "Night Shade Bingo at Lantana" hosted by Drag Performer Taylor Alxndr as well as "Sweat.Swim.Spa" a full-day package offering an opportunity for individuals to experience fitness classes curated by popular local instructors along with time at both the terrace pool and the spa.

Building on the hotel's complete renovation in 2019, the new spirit of the hotel feels right at home with the textured and unique elements that make The Starling a signature experience in itself. From eclectic interior design to the electric atmosphere that runs through the walls, the property exudes spaces that reflect a welcoming and soulful personality. Hotel spaces feature floral ceiling print and framed birds that further connect to the city's sprawling parks, gardens and meandering trails, representing Atlanta as a thriving metropolitan hub intertwined in greenery. Fitting to The Starling's namesake as a symbol of community, the 466-room property originally built in 1973 also features murals of local cultural figures and musicians.

The Starling boasts a premier location in the heart of Midtown, the region's defining district central to the city's robust dining scene, arts institutions, cultural landscape and the landmark Piedmont Park. Guests are invited to explore the hotel's unique on-site dining options or take a stroll next door to Politan Row, the chef-driven food hall featuring a thoughtfully curated mix of local food and beverage concepts located next door in Atlanta's Colony Square. Atlanta locals are also invited to take advantage of the hotel's various amenities including day passes to the hotel's terrace pool, signature spa treatments and weekly live music at Lantana.

The Starling features 433 inviting guest rooms and 33 unique suites with sweeping city views and 45,500 SF of meeting space, including 9,400 square feet of ballroom space and a top-floor event space featuring panoramic views of the city. Public spaces also offer an expansive terrace pool, a bustling lobby lounge, as well as a spa and fitness center.

To accompany this exciting announcement, The Starling will launch a special promotion, "Stay, Sip, Celebrate!" to ensure guests' first stay at The Starling makes a lasting, lush impression. Guests will save up to 15% off their reservation and enjoy one complimentary signature cocktail per guest from Lantana.

The property will continuously roll out inspired programming and guest experiences that highlight the energy and offerings of Midtown Atlanta. To stay up to date with The Starling's new programming and property updates, follow the hotel on Facebook at The Starling and on Instagram at @TheStarlingHotel.

The Starling is part of Hilton Honors, Hilton's award-winning guest loyalty program. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, discounts and rewards, as well as access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where members can check in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key. Best of all, the program is free and easy to join at HiltonHonors.com.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 115 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts in nearly 30 countries and territories. Curio Collection properties offer guests authentic, curated experiences through distinctly local offerings and elevated amenities, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors . Experience a positive stay at Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at newsroom.hilton.com/curio , and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

