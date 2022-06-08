BigID Expands Risk Management Capabilities with Executive Risk Reporting

Industry-First Automated Executive Risk Reporting Capabilities to Streamline Data Risk Posture

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced expanded risk management capabilities with out-of-the-box executive risk reporting.

BigID logo (PRNewsfoto/BigID) (PRNewswire)

BigID's Executive Risk Report marks the first reporting capability to automate a data risk progress report for security teams and executive management, simplifying risk reporting to drive better decisions and monitor improvements of risk posture over time.

The executive risk report empowers customers to easily and accurately report on their data risk posture across their environment, with an automated high-level view of findings, risk, and coverage to share with stakeholders across the company. Customers can quickly generate an executive summary of the most important insights on their data to drive decision-making and improve their data security posture.

"A common problem for many security SaaS platforms is within the reporting itself as there are no consistent ways to measure success." said Dimitri Sirota, CEO, and co-founder of BigID. "Unique to BigID, this Executive Risk Report is yet another example of how we are making data reporting easier for our customers."

Visit BigID at RSAC 2022 to learn more or:

save your spot Visit BigID's Data Protection HQ at RSAC2022 -

Cloud Data Security Panels June 7 & 8 , with CISO led discussions from Amplitude, Blackstone, Clearsky Cybersecurity, Datadog, Highspot, Optiv, Relativity, Servicenow, ServiceTitan, Wiz, and more Join BigID's, with CISO led discussions from Amplitude, Blackstone, Clearsky Cybersecurity, Datadog, Highspot, Optiv, Relativity, Servicenow, ServiceTitan, Wiz, and more

Visit Booth #4529 in the North Expo Hall

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BigID