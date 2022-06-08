E. & J. GALLO WINERY ANNOUNCED AS OFFICIAL WINE SPONSOR OF THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

NEW YORK and MODESTO, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Football League (NFL) and E. & J. Gallo Winery (Gallo) announced that Gallo will be the Official Wine Sponsor of the NFL.

The multi-branded, multi-year agreement makes Gallo the official wine sponsor of the NFL. The partnership is uniquely structured to engage NFL fans and will include opportunities for local team activation, player imagery and appearances, on-site presence at premiere events, and broadcast, digital, and social content from NFL Kickoff through the Super Bowl.

Barefoot, America's most loved winery, will kick-off the partnership. Barefoot brings more consumers into the wine category than any other brand thanks to its long-standing efforts to demystify wine and make it accessible to everyone through inclusivity and celebration.

"Gallo is thrilled to be uniting America's most loved winery with America's most popular sport," said E. & J. Gallo Chief Marketing Officer, Stephanie Gallo. She added, "As an industry leader our role is to welcome new consumers to the wine category in unique and relevant ways. This partnership will do just that by bringing our avid fan bases together. The notion of togetherness seems more relevant now more than ever."

"We are excited to partner with E. & J. Gallo to bring more choices for our fans," said Tracie Rodburg, NFL Senior Vice President, Sponsorship Management. "We look forward to pairing E. & J. Gallo's extensive portfolio of wines, including its iconic brand Barefoot, with our fans, clubs and premiere events for memorable NFL experiences."

Through this partnership, Gallo will implement 360-degree programming, creating surround sound for its brands all the way throughout the consumer purchase journey.

Over the years, through acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and new brand innovations, Gallo has continued to expand and diversify its portfolio across all price points to meet growing consumer demand and evolving preferences. This tradition continues with Gallo as the Official Wine Sponsor of the NFL.

Full activation and consumer-facing materials will launch in August 2022.

Founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo, E. & J. Gallo Winery is a family-owned company and global wine and spirits industry leader. The hallmark of E. & J. Gallo Winery is their lasting commitment to sustainability and quality, and consistently providing wine and spirits for every occasion. Gallo's range of offerings includes Apothic, Barefoot Wine, Black Box, J Vineyards and Winery, La Marca Prosecco, Orin Swift, New Amsterdam Vodka, RumChata, High Noon, along with partnerships with esteemed family-owned brands such as Allegrini, Argiano, The Dalmore, Diplomatico, Don Fulano, and Gruppo Montenegro.

