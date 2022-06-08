GiveSmart Report Provides Insight into the State of Fundraising and Technology

Newly released study shows that embracing modern technology directly benefits nonprofits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveSmart by Community Brands , the industry's leading fundraising software for nonprofits and schools, recently released insights into the state of technology and fundraising based on its recently concluded research study. Results showed immense opportunities for nonprofits to improve donor experience and better support their staff with technology adoption.

Community Brands collaborated with FINN Partners in January and February 2022 to survey over five hundred nonprofit fundraising and development professionals on technology adoption and use and its impact on giving and the donor experience. Respondents represented development directors, special event senior staff, executive directors, and volunteer managers. Study results track financial goal achievement, how nonprofits are adapting to donor preferences, and how they are limited or empowered by their tools.

Key research findings focused on the importance of emerging technology and its impact on nonprofits and schools. More than three in four respondents agree that they have an immediate need to embrace technology while only one in five nonprofits believe their current technology can meet their future needs. Further, those with efficient technology are best equipped to meet any changing needs and attain more stability and overall success while organizations with inefficiencies relied more on inherited technology and duplicate tools.

According to 95% of respondents, technology will play an integral part in meeting their 2022 fundraising goals. Nine out of ten respondents working for organizations and schools that adopt technology early report better knowledge of their donors.

Using fewer solutions to meet broader needs benefits organizational success and employee satisfaction. Eight in ten fundraising professionals are using two or more technologies to meet needs while nine in ten desire a single system of record to meet all needs.

"Our research shows a correlation between modern technology, successful fundraising, and organizational efficiency," said Steve Greanias, GiveSmart General Manager. "Nonprofits expect to grow and those that adopt modern technology solutions have more stability and achieve greater success. Providing staff with modern tools will benefit the donor experience and enhance fundraising capabilities, which in turn, allows organizations a better path to serving their mission and reaching their goals."

GiveSmart recently earned TrustRadius Top Rated awards in the Nonprofit Fundraising, Event Management, Virtual Event, and Donor Management categories. During the spring, Community Brands announced a consolidation of GiveSmart, MobileCause and SimplyFundraising CRM into one powerful fundraising management platform. The three best-in-class fundraising tools will further support the modern school and nonprofit's success, mission growth, and donors.

