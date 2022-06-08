Parchment and EAB Partner to Streamline Application Completion for Institutions

Partnership Integrates Parchment As EAB's In-Application Transcript Request Service

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Parchment, the industry leader in academic credentials management, announced a partnership with EAB, the leading provider of education research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions, to integrate Parchment for requesting transcripts and supporting admissions documents for EAB undergraduate member institutions. The partnership brings Parchment's national network and best-in-class transcript solutions to learners, Counselors, and Admissions Offices, which will make the process of requesting, fulfilling, and receiving official documents faster and smoother.

Enrollment declines continue to challenge higher education admissions offices. With the percentage of high school graduates applying for college declining, creating a simple way for learners who have applied to complete their applications becomes paramount to meeting enrollment goals. To reduce the friction that affects learners completing applications, EAB is integrating Parchment as its in-application transcript and supplemental document request solution so that EAB partner institutions can make it easier for students to apply to their schools.

EAB and Parchment's partnership offers advantages for all parties invested in helping learners apply and enroll in college.

Learners

With Parchment, learners no longer have to take multiple, disconnected steps to complete college applications. EAB's integration of Parchment's modern ordering experience makes it easy for college applicants to collect all documents from their high school seamlessly from EAB's leading custom application platform. Parchment also gives learners a single place to collect, manage, and order all of the credentials they earn throughout their life.

Higher Education Admissions Offices

Colleges and universities see faster application completion times through Parchment's modern request and fulfillment process. Adding the High School Counselors and Registrars that get requests from EAB's 140+ colleges and universities to the 6.2K schools and districts already in the Parchment network, Admissions Offices have a more unified inbox where all their application documents can be collected and managed. Institutions with Parchment Receive Premium will also benefit from application files, transcripts and supporting documents automatically being delivered into their CRM, imaging system, or SIS.

High Schools and Districts

The EAB and Parchment partnership will enable all high schools in the US to use Parchment services to streamline the process for sending official admission documents to colleges. High schools who are already using Parchment will have these new application-driven requests seamlessly integrated into their existing workflow, making the pathway for undergraduate admissions even easier. Now all High School Counselors and Registrars are able to save significant time and have confidence that their learners' records are protected by the most trusted partner in credential exchange.

"For more than 30 years, EAB has worked to reduce barriers to student enrollment," said Chris Marett, President of Marketing and Enrollment Solutions at EAB. "Partnering with Parchment gives our college and university partners another way to reduce friction in the application process to help boost their enrollment."

"The people at EAB and Parchment believe that postsecondary education transforms lives. We are excited about this partnership as it smooths the path for learners in pursuit of their postsecondary goals," said Kevin Martin, General Manager of Higher Education at Parchment. "Our platform was built to create a seamless exchange of credentials and our partnership with EAB will help Admissions Offices efficiently collect and process applications, getting decisions to learners faster and increasing their likelihood to enroll."

"High schools and districts are under-resourced and strapped for time," said Sarah Kiley, General Manager of K-12 at Parchment. "Giving Counselors and Registrars a streamlined way to support their learners' college pathway will give them back much needed time to engage with their learners in meaningful ways."

For more information, visit parchment.com and eab.com .

About Parchment

Parchment believes credentials matter in the lifelong journey of a learner. Offering the most comprehensive academic credential management platform, Parchment helps learners, academic institutions and employers request, verify and share transcripts, diplomas, and other credentials in simple and secure ways. Our platform has helped millions of learners, over 13K districts, university registrar offices, state education agencies, and receivers (including university admissions offices, background check companies, employers, college application services, OPMs, and certification and licensing boards) exchange more than 140 million transcripts, diplomas, certificates, comprehensive learner records (CLRs) and other credentials globally. Parchment is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ and Melbourne, Australia, with offices in Roseville, CA and Loveland, OH. We help turn credentials into opportunities. Follow Parchment on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

