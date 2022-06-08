SkillUp Coalition Announces A New & Improved Training and Career Exploration Platform

SAN FRANCISCO , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SkillUp Coalition , a national collaboration of nonprofits, training providers and employers, today announced the launch of a newly re-designed platform to better support America's workers on their upskilling journeys. This includes a fully updated training program catalog, local and national employer connections to jobs offering on-the-job training, and free weekly career coaching.

SkillUp Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects workers with the right tools, resources, and support so they can make confident career shifts, find quality living-wage jobs, and position themselves for promising career growth. (PRNewswire)

With over 850,000 users supported since launching in July 2020, SkillUp dedicated time in early 2022 to reflect and evaluate user experience based on worker feedback, market research, and the evolving workforce ecosystem. By leveraging job seekers' voices to drive impactful change, SkillUp has prioritized improving, simplifying, and personalizing its platform to better connect workers to comprehensive and quality services.

"SkillUp is working to support the greater good at scale by being both data-driven and heart-led," says Executive Director, Steven Lee. "We have vetted feedback from thousands of SkillUp users, as well as leveraged behavioral metrics from tens of thousands of Skillup.org visitors to develop our new experience. By putting information into the hands of workers, we promote a sense of agency, respect and ownership, which drives both career and personal fulfillment."

SkillUp's new user experience includes:

A focus on in-demand, gateway jobs, i.e. jobs that are attainable without a 4-year degree, pay a good wage, and unlock paths to high growth careers.

A fully re-designed training program catalog, connecting workers to career pathways in five industries (business, medical, information technology, skilled trades and supply chain & logistics) with over 400 vetted programs. Training program partners undergo a rigorous program analysis considering their wraparound services, completion rates, length of programs, and post-program placement rates.

A fresh, highly visual user interface as well as new functionality including sorting and filtering by cost, program duration, format (online, hybrid, local), highest graduation rates, location, industry and more.

Quick links to "Earn & Learn" jobs, providing workers with opportunities to connect to employers who offer jobs with training opportunities, offer full-time benefits, and have committed to helping employees grow professionally.

Easy access to free weekly group coaching hosted in partnership with InsideTrack, as well as financial & life resources.

To date, SkillUp has helped hundreds of thousands of workers, including Brooklyn-based Samia, who was able to find training programs in the IT industry. "I knew what I needed to do was tap into my passion which is technology, but I didn't know what kind of technical careers were available to me," says Samia when talking about her upskilling journey. "SkillUp has shown me how to leverage the skills I already had so that I can find the right IT career for me."

Worker and participant voice is central to every decision SkillUp makes, including product and design, resource selection and partner alignment. SkillUp has assembled a worker advisory board that consists of workers at various stages of their career, education, and development journeys. This body helps inform, guide, and influence all SkillUp services and outreach.

To learn more about the SkillUp Coalition and to see the new platform, please visit www.skillup.org . If you're a training provider, employer, technology & service provider, or nonprofit interested in joining the Coalition, please visit www.skillup.org/partners.

About SkillUp Coalition

Founded in July 2020, SkillUp Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects workers with the right tools, resources, and support so they can make confident career shifts, find quality living-wage jobs, and position themselves for promising career growth. The SkillUp ecosystem provides career exploration, training & employer connections, career coaching, and resources to support workers at any stage of their career journey.

The coalition brings together over 75 leading organizations including training and education providers, technology developers, policymakers, employers, and philanthropies. In addition to its national reach, SkillUp operates LevelUp local partnerships in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Florida, Louisiana, Northern Nevada, Philadelphia, New York City, and Ohio. Since its founding less than 2 years ago, SkillUp has connected over 850,000 workers to career and training support throughout the country.

SkillUp proudly advocates for an affordable, equitable, upskilling ecosystem that ensures every worker has high opportunity employment. For more information, please visit www.skillup.org or follow on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

SkillUp helps job seekers find free and low-cost training programs that match quality, in-demand careers. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkillUp Coalition