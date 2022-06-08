TIME HOSTS TIME100 GALA, CELEBRATING ITS ANNUAL LIST OF THE 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE IN THE WORLD

Event Features Host Simu Liu and Musical Performances by Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert

TIME and ABC to Bring Viewers Inside the Event with "TIME100: The World's Most Influential People," Airing Sunday, June 12 on June 12 at 8/7c on ABC

NEW YORK , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th annual TIME100 Gala, celebrating TIME's list of the world's most influential people takes place tonight, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Actor Simu Liu will host the event, which will also feature performances by Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert, honorary tributes from members of this year's list, including Ariana DeBose, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Quinta Brunson, Karuna Nundy, Sevgil Musaieva, and remarks from TIME co-chair Marc Benioff and TIME editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

Members of the 2022 TIME100 list attending the gala include: Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Jeremy Strong, Amanda Seyfried, Simu Liu, Ariana DeBose, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Jazmine Sullivan, Quinta Brunson, Taika Waititi, Bela Bajaria, Jon Batiste, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Eileen Gu, Michael R. Jackson, Maya Lin, David Zaslav, Stéphane Bancel, Ana Cristina González Vélez, Sônia Guajajara, Karen Miga, Adam M. Phillippy, Evan Eichler, Michael Schatz, Sevgil Musaieva, Karuna Nundy, Emily Oster, Derrick Palmer, Gregory Robinson, Emmett Schelling, Chris Smalls, Nadine Smith, Sikhulile Moyo, and many more.

The 2022 TIME100 Gala is presented by exclusive premier partner Cadillac, and signature partners Booking.com and Citi.

For the first time, TIME is partnering with ABC to bring viewers inside the exclusive TIME100 Gala with the special television event, "TIME100: The World's Most Influential People," airing Sunday, June 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The television special is created by TIME Studios, the Emmy® Award-winning film and television division of TIME, produced in partnership with P&G, and presented by exclusive premier partner Cadillac and signature partners Booking.com and Citi.

"Our hope is that the TIME100 list is not simply a recognition of influence but a study in how influence can be wielded... If crisis is going to unite us, we must find within ourselves that same empathy. The spectrum of leaders on this list, wielding influence in so many ways, is a reminder that we all have the option to use our power for good," writes TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal of this year's TIME100 list. https://bit.ly/3NuhmkF

The 2022 TIME100 was announced on May 23rd, and the issue is on newsstands now. See the full list on Time.com and see the five TIME100 covers running worldwide at https://bit.ly/3yPU19a .

Visit Time.com for continuing coverage of the TIME 100 Gala.

About TIME

TIME is a global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world. A trusted destination for reporting and insight, TIME's mission is to tell the stories that matter most, to lead conversations that change the world and to deepen understanding of the ideas and events that define our time. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers globally, an unrivaled power to convene, TIME is one of the world's most recognizable media brands with renowned franchises that include the TIME100 Most Influential People, Person of the Year, Firsts, Best Inventions, World's Greatest Places and premium events including the TIME100 Summit and Gala, TIME100 Health Summit, TIME100 Next and more.

