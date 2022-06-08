Yotpo Launches Self-Service Subscriptions Commerce App to Help Shopify Merchants Capture Recurring Revenue, Improve Customer Retention to Weather Economic Uncertainty

Jill + Ally, the lifestyle brand co-founded by Jill Zarin of "Real Housewife of New York City" and daughter Ally Shapiro, boosts revenue with Yotpo Subscriptions

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotpo , the eCommerce marketing platform that helps brands strengthen their relationships with consumers, today announced the launch of Yotpo Subscriptions for Shopify . Yotpo Subscriptions is designed to help merchants easily launch a subscriptions offering, and in the process add the stability of recurring revenue, increased customer retention, and a higher level of loyalty to their business.

Yotpo Subscriptions helps Shopify merchants launch a subscriptions offering and grow recurring revenue in a few clicks.

Yotpo's new scalable application is built natively into Shopify's user interface enabling its millions of merchants to quickly launch a subscription program in under 10 minutes with no upfront cost. One of the most affordable solutions in the market, users don't pay anything until they exceed $500 in monthly subscription sales. After that, merchants pay 1% per additional transaction, with no fees on top of that. This structure makes trying subscriptions especially accessible to small businesses, since they'll only pay for using the solution after seeing consistent sales.

Over time, Yotpo Subscriptions will be fully built onto Yotpo's eCommerce marketing platform and bring advanced integration with other Yotpo solutions including Loyalty & Referrals, SMSBump, and Reviews.

"The release of Yotpo Subscriptions is another milestone in Yotpo's product alliance with Shopify," said Sid Murlidhar, Director of Ecosystem Partnerships at Shopify. "Developed primarily for Shopify, Yotpo Subscriptions makes it incredibly easy for independent businesses to unlock a powerful solution for sustainable growth, in a time where customer engagement and retention are more important than ever."

Subscriptions exploded in popularity during the pandemic as a necessity and convenience. With inflation being the top concern for U.S. small business owners, subscriptions offer a way to promote savings, product availability, and other incentives for shoppers while bringing a constant revenue stream for merchants.

A recent poll of 2000 U.S. adults revealed that in light of inflation and economic uncertainty, about half (52%) of consumers are considering lowering their spending. But despite this, a large majority (83%) intend to keep buying from their favorite brands, and 65% of shoppers are willing to spend more on an item if it's more convenient or easier to buy. Additionally, 49% say that there are products they buy online that they wish were available as a subscription, but aren't. Subscriptions can be an ideal remedy to meet customer expectations. (Source: Yotpo survey of 2000 U.S. adults age 18+, conducted via Pollfish, June 2022)

"As brands deal with inflation, supply chain issues and other market dynamics, subscriptions programs not only offer reliable revenue but also a way to increase retention and customer lifetime value," said Shahar Alster, General Manager, Subscriptions at Yotpo. "Done right, eCommerce subscriptions are a growth driver. Our goal in launching this product is to lower the barrier to entry to launch subscriptions, making subscriptions easier to manage for both merchants and their customers. Upcoming integration with Yotpo's SMS marketing and loyalty solutions will help deepen relationships with customers and empower merchants to create a more cohesive experience with their brand."

Jill + Ally is a fashion and lifestyle brand co-founded by Jill Zarin of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and her daughter Ally Shapiro. Leveraging their cult following and creative ideas, Jill + Ally partnered with Yotpo to launch a subscriptions-based candle club that is seeing 20% higher AOV (average order value) than one-time purchases.

"Yotpo Subscriptions is great. Our web team was really, really impressed and this is far beyond anything that we've had before. We can already see an increase in our customer lifetime value because our customers are bought in!" said Ally Shapiro, CMO of Jill + Ally.

Hundreds of eCommerce brands have downloaded the Yotpo Subscriptions app to seamlessly retain customers and grow recurring revenue, including Colorado Hemp Honey , Kiki Milk , Mission Essentials , Momful , Nicole + Brizee , Papa Vince , Sutton Family Skincare , and Tinge Beauty .





Yotpo Subscriptions is available for download from the Shopify App Store . To learn more, visit the Yotpo blog .

