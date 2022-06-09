CROQUET WINS STARTUP TO WATCH AT THE AWE 2022 AUGGIE AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Croquet Corporation , the startup that created the first open Metaverse operating system (OS), has been named a winner of the AWE (Augmented World Expo) 2022 Auggie Awards at Santa Clara, CA in the Startup to Watch category.

Croquet competed in the Startup to Watch category, and won against companies including Vitruvian, Agile Lens, Xander, and Villa, which were some of the 16 finalists in the Startup Pitch Competition. A total of 100 nominees entered the Startup to Watch category. Check out the list of all 2022 Auggie Awards winners .

The annual Auggie Awards have been the most recognized AR & VR industry awards in the world since 2010. Now in its 13th year, the Auggies continue to showcase the best of the best in augmented, virtual and mixed reality. This year, there were 280 nominations across 16 categories. The field was narrowed to 86 finalists, from which 16 winners were selected by a panel of judges based upon quality, user experience, and impact of the product in the industry.

"Croquet is honored by our Auggie Award at AWE," said David A Smith, Founder and CTO at Croquet. "I believe we stood out for having built an accessible, open and decentralized Operating System for the Metaverse where most of the other competitors were applications. It's difficult to build Metaverse applications, and nearly impossible to build multiuser Metaverse applications. Croquet allows people to quickly and easily create multiuser Metaverse applications, and to enable multiuser on the development side as well. We look forward to all the Metaverse spaces and worlds that Croquet OS will enable and to meeting the developers who will build them."

Croquet OS is the only open, browser based operating system that unites the web and the Metaverse. The OS loads instantly from any URL or QR code during entry to a virtual world with web, mobile or AR/VR devices. It uses synchronization, live data and persistence services from its globally deployed Croquet Reflector Network to enable ultra low-latency, low-bandwidth shared experiences. Any Metaverse developer can integrate Croquet OS as infrastructure to enable multiuser shared experiences and achieve perfectly synchronized shared social interactions.

Because Croquet OS is built on open web standards and browser-based technologies, it has equal applicability for Web and Web3 developers. While traditional developers may deploy virtual worlds standalone or to existing and new web properties, Web3 developers can integrate Croquet OS and the Croquet's Microverse IDE easily with decentralized blockchain deployments, NFT services, cryptocurrencies and other decentralized Metaverse user experiences.

About Croquet

Croquet Corporation is on a mission to build an open, democratized Metaverse with Croquet OS, its web standards based operating system for the Metaverse. Based on browser technologies that are cross platform to any device, it delivers virtual worlds on the Metaverse that can be published anywhere and be accessed today by hundreds of millions of Internet and mobile users. Croquet OS makes development of multiuser Metaverse virtual worlds simple for 17M JavaScript developers. Croquet was formed in 2018 and is funded by SIP Global Partners and a group of experienced technology and financial industry veterans. Visit www.croquet.io.

About AWE

AWE (Augmented World Expo) is the world's leading AR+VR conference and expo with events in the USA, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. AWE events consistently bring together a mix of CEOs, CTOs, designers, developers, creative agencies, futurists, analysts, investors and top press in a unique opportunity to learn, inspire, partner and experience firsthand one of the most exciting industries of our times.

