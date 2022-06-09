METRO DINER EXPANDS CHARLOTTE FOOTPRINT WITH NEW TO-GO LOCATION

The brand's latest innovation brings ease of enjoying classic diner dishes for delivery, pick-up, and catering to South End

TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Diner, known for serving craveable and classic diner food, has expanded their Charlotte footprint with the recent opening of their first Metro Diner To-Go location on June 6 at 3440 St Vardell Lane, Suite G.

Metro Diner Catering (PRNewswire)

With the tap of a button, guests can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and brunch by ordering online or through third-party apps for pick-up or delivery any day of the week. Serving up Metro Diner's legendary indulgent dishes, this to-go only location is the perfect spot for a grab-and-go breakfast before work. They also offer a variety of catering packages to feed any office lunch or at-home gathering across the city with award winning food.

"Our guests have always loved the variety and generous portions of our menu, and we wanted to make it even easier for them to enjoy it," said Brittany Losh, Metro Diner To-Go Managing Partner. "As the manager for both the Huntersville diner and this new Metro Diner To-Go in South End, we thank our neighbors for their continued support, and we're excited to broaden our hospitality across Charlotte."

Metro Diner To-Go is the latest innovation for the diner that has been the go-to spot for comfort food since it was founded in Jacksonville, Florida, by Master Chef Mark Davoli and his family. Metro Diner has won awards for its breakfast, burgers, and overall excellence as a favorite local diner, even catching the eye of celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who featured it on his Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Metro Diner To-Go serves breakfast and lunch options featuring the bold flavors that the diner is famous for, like the Fried Chicken & Waffle served complete with half a fried chicken and a Belgian waffle, topped with powdered sugar and sweet, strawberry butter. Additional signature dishes include the Steak & Scramble Bowl, a variety of pancakes, waffles, and egg dishes, stacked sandwiches and 100% Angus burgers, salads and more. Kids dishes are also available for several menu items.

Charlotte residents are just a tap away from enjoying Metro Diner on the go:

Order online at metrodiner.com/charlotte-southend/ or through the third-party delivery apps DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats

Pick-up address: 3440 St Vardell Lane, Suite G, Charlotte, NC 28217

Hours: 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. daily. Dinner hours to come in the near future.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with 59 locations across the country. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats.

Media Contact:

Mariah Kulkin

mkulkin@tilsonpr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Metro Diner) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Metro Diner