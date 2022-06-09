Sinch becomes Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams partner

CHICAGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch, a leading provider of cloud communications platform solutions for voice, messaging, and emergency services, today announced it has been named a Microsoft Teams Operator Connect partner also providing emergency services through the Teams' voice platform.

Sinch allows businesses to bring their voice services into Microsoft Teams through Operator Connect, enabling calls to anyone, anywhere, over the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN). By owning and operating the largest independent voice network, Sinch delivers best-in-class voice quality and value. A low-cost structure, an easy-to-use self-service portal, and approval as an emergency services provider are additional key differentiators versus competitors.

Microsoft announced in late January 2022 that Teams surpassed 270 million monthly active users. Teams Operator Connect provides an option for enhanced benefits to these organizations using the collaborative tool — an operator-managed infrastructure that saves enterprises capital and management resources, provides faster deployment through the Teams administrative center, and enhanced support and reliability.

Sinch has a 99.999% uptime track record over its nationwide voice network, which is the largest tier 1 network in the U.S., supported 24x7 by its voice experts.

"We're proud of this achievement to expand our working relationship with Microsoft by completing our Teams offering including Direct Routing, UCaaS integration, and now Operator Connect," said Brent Mello, Sinch vice president of enterprise services. "As exciting is our designation as a provider of emergency services through Teams. Millions of VoIP subscribers are currently supported by our next-generation 911 offering. With our latest Operator Connect solution, we will continue providing this critical service and extending our highly reliable call delivery to enterprises who rely on Teams in today's evolving remote and hybrid work environments."

About Sinch

Sinch's leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world's largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch's advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

