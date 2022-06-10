Gardner Capital has secured Funding from GCRE Impact Fund to Support the Solar Installation on a Senior Residence in Arizona

DALLAS, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Capital, a private equity firm specializing in multi-family housing and solar energy development and investment, announced its multifamily development in Phoenix , El Caro Senior Apartments, has received a funding commitment from the GCRE Impact Fund to install an on-site solar energy system, as part of its Sustainable Energy Commitment. The GCRE Impact Fund is part of Gardner Capital's Alternative Investments Platform, which provides funding for projects promoting clean energy for multifamily housing or upward social mobility.

Solar energy is the fastest-growing energy source in the United States, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions. However, its use in multi-family housing generally remains low. With its Alternative Investments Fund, Gardner Capital aims to change that. Gardner Capital through the GCRE Impact Fund plans to deploy up to $500,000 annually to expand access to clean energy with grants and soft loans to both individuals and businesses submitting innovative proposals.

"We are thrilled to announce GCRE Impact Fund's funding commitment to install solar at El Caro Senior Apartments. The project will greatly boost the availability and benefits of solar energy for residents in Phoenix and make a positive impact in their lives," said Mike Koehler, VP, Solar Business Development at Gardner Capital.

Applicants can apply for funding from GCRE Impact Fund through the Alternative Investments Fund on Gardner Capital's website; funding is capped at $25,000 for any one specific proposal (subject to waiver for special considerations). All proposals that focus on increasing access to, or adoption of, renewable energy (or renewable energy related projects) will be considered with a preference for proposals that are also focused on serving low to moderate-income families or other underserved populations and communities

Located at 8025 North 21st Avenue in Phoenix, El Caro Senior Apartments is a senior community, which offers 102 units for residents 55 and older. The solar addition, funded by the GCRE Impact Fund, will be yet another amenity offered at the property, which also offers a clubhouse, courtyard, and covered parking, among other amenities.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm and alternative investment platform with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, as well as real estate-related investments, joint ventures and capital partner relationships. The firm has offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investments, expanding its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform. Additionally, the firm launched multiple alternative investment funds focused on renewable energy and EV adoption, upward mobility and investments in underserved markets. We are committed to investing in communities, supporting upward mobility, and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and increasing access to capital for affordable housing, clean energy and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.gardnercapital.com

About GCRE Impact Fund

Launched in 2020, the GCRE Impact Fund provides low interest soft loans, grants and other equity – investing in neighborhoods, people and businesses with innovative small business concepts or investments with notable local and neighborhood impact. The Fund is expected to commit more than $500,000 annually for programs that align with the Fund's investment goals and guidelines. The Fund is one of multiple socially focused Funds managed within the Alternative Investments Platform of Gardner Capital – focusing on upward mobility, renewable energy, EV adoption, or initiatives focused on investment in otherwise underserved markets. For more information or to inquire about funding opportunities, please visit GCRE Impact – Funding Page

For additional information, please contact:

Chief of Staff, Gardner Capital Corporate, Mike Koehler

314-561-6065

mkoehler@gardnercapital.com

