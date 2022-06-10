Positive clinical results of ACP-001 presented at EHA2022

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced that an abstract on the long-term follow-up of the Phase I/II clinical trial ACP-001 with its leading candidate drug was presented at European Hematology Association's hybrid conference EHA2022, which is held in Vienna, Austria, on June 9th-12th.

The abstract, titled "Autologous NK Cells as Consolidation After Front-Line Stem Cell Transplantation in Multiple Myeloma: A Long-Term Follow-Up", was presented at a poster session by Dr Johan Aschan on Friday, June 10th, 16:30 - 17:45 CEST. Co-authors include Johan Lund, Hareth Nahi, Stephan Meinke, Per-Henrik Holmqvist, Hans-Gustaf Ljunggren, Johan Aschan and Evren Alici.

Initial data from XNK's first in human trial in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) showed good safety with no serious adverse events (SAE), and the only significant treatment related adverse event (grade 2) being reactivation of varicella-zoster virus. With a substantial follow-up period, clinical long-term data including safety, second line treatment including MM efficacy and PFS2 are now presented.

"The data show that autologous NK-cell treatment in first line did not negatively impact the possibility to administer, or the outcome of, later anti-myeloma treatments. Additional data on the efficacy of the NK cell product are urgently needed to fully evaluate the risk-benefit, and a phase II trial is currently ongoing," said the lead author Dr Johan Lund.

"We are happy to present results from this long-term follow-up which confirm the safety and feasibility of autologous NK cell therapy as consolidation after front line ASCT in MM. This will be one additional building block in our clinical development of our autologous NK-cell treatment," said XNK's CMO Johan Aschan.

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company is at the forefront of the development of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and lead investigational candidate drug was developed specifically to target cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. The Company's objective is for its investigational candidate drug and proprietary platform technology to constitute key components in the cancer treatments of tomorrow. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

About ACP-001

First-in-human Phase I/II clinical trial was conducted at the Hematology Center, Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden, in a setting of consolidation treatment following high dose autologous stem cell transplantation in patients newly diagnosed with Multiple myeloma. The clinical study was an open, single-arm, triple escalating dose/patient study with the primary objective of studying the safety and tolerability of the product. The product demonstrated a high degree of safety, and no severe adverse events (SAE) were reported. The secondary objectives included deepening in the response, i.e., further decrease in serum Ig level (M-protein) in patients who did not achieve complete remission and deepening of minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients achieving complete remission. Four out of six patients had measurable disease following autologous SCT. Out of these four patients, all showed objective measurable responses to NK cell infusion in terms of reduction in M-component and/or MRD. The explorative analysis allowed extensive characterization of infused NK cells in patients. The treatment strategy opens for the usage of autologous NK cells in clinical settings.

