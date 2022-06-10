Strategic Resources Completes Silasselkä Earn-in

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic) is pleased to announce that it has issued 1,166,666 common shares to Aurion Resources Ltd. ("Aurion"), which fulfills the requirements to earn 100% ownership in the Silasselkä property. The issuance increases Aurion's ownership from 16.0% to 18.3% ownership of Strategic.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV:SR) is a Vancouver, Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on vanadium projects in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Mustavaara vanadium-iron-titanium project in Finland. The Company continues to evaluate new opportunities that are related to the electrification of the economy.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/.

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC.

Signed: "Scott Hicks"

Scott Hicks, CEO

