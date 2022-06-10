Two Stroock Litigators Named to The National Black Lawyers Top 100

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan is proud to celebrate the inclusion of two outstanding litigation attorneys — partner Naim Surgeon and associate TaLona Holbert — in The National Black Lawyers Top 100 for Florida and New York, respectively. The honor recognizes the top 100 African American lawyers in each state or region with reputations for providing excellent legal representation in their respective practice areas.

Stroock Logo (PRNewswire)

An experienced first chair trial lawyer, Surgeon serves as chief counsel in federal equity receivership matters. He maintains a nationwide federal and state litigation practice representing clients in class action defense, securities and investment-related fraud, intellectual property matters, antitrust claims, higher education litigation, labor and employment defense, and defense of claims related to Title III of the Helms-Burton Act. The National Black Lawyers previously named Surgeon to its Top 40 Under 40 lists in 2016 and 2017.

Holbert practice focuses on a range of complex disputes, including matters related to reinsurance, antitrust and real estate. She also dedicates a significant portion of her practice to advancing the rights of women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community pro bono. Holbert frequently volunteers with several organizations that share her goal of pursuing a more just society. The National Black Lawyers Top 100 New York's selection of Holbert this year marks her second consecutive year on the list.

Stroock provides strategic transactional, regulatory, and litigation advice to advance the business objectives of leading financial institutions, multinational corporations, and entrepreneurial businesses in the United States and globally. With a rich history dating back 140 years, the firm has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP