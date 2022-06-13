Bechtel to support construction of a new airport for India's capital city

New airport will have capacity for 12 million passengers annually by 2024

NEW DELHI, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel Engineering and Construction India Private Limited has signed a contract to support Tata Projects in its delivery of the new Noida International Airport in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, which is intended to serve the national capital region of New Delhi.

Tata Projects' work includes constructing the terminal, runways and airside infrastructure roads, utilities, landside facilities and other ancillary buildings for an opening capacity of 12 million passengers annually by 2024.

Bechtel will bring eight decades of global experience in building airports as well as expanding operational airports to support Tata Projects who recently secured the overall engineering, procurement and construction contract from Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG.

"We're looking forward to supporting the construction of this exciting and ambitious airport - our first association with an airport in India - that will cater for millions of passengers, providing the comfort and efficiency expected of an international gateway," said Avijit Ray, manager of Bechtel's offices in India.

Noida International Airport is conceived as a modern, hyper-efficient, passenger-centric experience combining Indian culture and hospitality with Swiss technology.

"We're pleased to have Bechtel as a partner to help provide support to Tata's team and help in the delivery of this nationally-significant new airport," said Vinayak Pai, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Projects Ltd. "We shall deploy the latest technologies in the construction of India's first net-zero emissions airport building, while meeting the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability."

Bechtel has worked on more than 100 aviation projects around the world including Hamad International Airport, Muscat International Airport, and Hong Kong International Airport. Bechtel is currently working at Western Sydney Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

